Bisoprolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Bisoprolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Bisoprolol
Bisoprolol is a beta- blocker, prescribed for heart disease.
Bisoprolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Salt Substitutes: The combination of bisoprolol with foods rich in salts like sodium, calcium and magnesium may reduce or negate the blood pressure-lowering effect of bisoprolol. It is better to avoid the intake of bisoprolol with salt-rich foods.
Potassium Rich Foods: Bisoprolol may increase the potassium levels in the blood. Avoid taking potassium-rich foods with bisoprolol.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy root is not recommended with most heart medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Bisoprolol Interactions with Alcohol
Avoid alcohol when you take bisoprolol. This combined use may cause side effects like increased dizziness or faintness especially when you get up from the lying or sitting position suddenly.
Bisoprolol Interactions with Caffeine
The interaction of caffeine-containing food items and beverages along with beta blockers like bisoprolol may decrease the effectiveness of the drug. It is better to avoid tea or coffee while taking bisoprolol.
How to Take the Medication - Bisoprolol
Bisoprolol is available in the form of tablet to be taken once a day. Stick to the recommended dose and take it at the same time every day. Don't skip a dose and do
not stop the medicine suddenly, as doing so can result in create severe chest pain and irregular heartbeat. Your doctor will start with a low dose and increase the dose gradually as per your health condition.