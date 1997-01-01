Betaxolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Betaxolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Betaxolol
Betaxolol Ophthalmic is an ophthalmic beta-blocker, prescribed for glaucoma.
Trade Names
Betaxolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Betaxolol is a beta blocker which increases the potassium level in the blood. Potassium-rich foods like banana and oranges when taken along with betaxolol further increase the potassium level and cause side effects.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy root is not recommended with most heart medications due to the presence of cardiac glycosides in the root.
Tobacco: Usage of tobacco while taking betaxolol may increase the side effects of the drug.
Betaxolol Interactions with Alcohol
Don't take alcohol with betaxolol as it may cause increased drowsiness and dizziness. You should avoid this combined use particularly when you must be alert.
Betaxolol Interactions with Caffeine
Avoid the intake of caffeine-containing food items and beverages along with beta blockers like betaxolol as caffeine has the ability to decrease the antihypertensive effectiveness of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Betaxolol
Betaxolol comes as a tablet to take once a day. Follow the given instructions carefully. The dose may be changed by your physician according to your health condition after 1-2 weeks of medication. Don't stop taking medicine suddenly as doing so may increase your blood pressure and may cause or worsen chest pain. Your doctor might gradually decrease the dose once your symptoms are under control. Betaxolol is also available as eye drops to treat glaucoma.