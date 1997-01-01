Atorvastatin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Atorvastatin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Atorvastatin
Atorvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as "statin”, prescribed for hyperlipidemia.
Trade Names
More...
Atorvastatin Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit and Juice: Atorvastatin interacts with grapefruit and its juice. This interaction will lead to increased drug levels in the blood enhancing the potential toxicity of the drug.
Atorvastatin Interactions with Alcohol
When you are on atorvastatin, you should avoid drinking alcohol.
How to Take the Medication - Atorvastatin
Atorvastatin comes as a tablet to take by mouth directly once daily either with food or on an empty stomach. Read the prescription label and follow the instructions exactly as directed. Stick to the recommended dose and you should not stop taking medicine without talking to your doctor even if you feel well.