Atenolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Drug Name : Atenolol
Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduce
Atenolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice inhibits the activity of liver enzymes which inactivate several drugs. Intake of grapefruit juice with atenolol may increase the level of atenolol in the blood.
Sodium rich foods: Foods rich in sodium content may reduce the blood pressure-lowering effect of atenolol.
Atenolol Interactions with Alcohol
The combination of atenolol with alcohol may make you feel more sleepy or drowsy and increase the risk of orthostatic hypotension (fall in blood pressure while suddenly standing or sitting up from lying position).
How to Take the Medication - Atenolol
Atenolol is available in the form of a tablet. It is usually taken once a day. Take the medicine at around the same time every day for better results. Don't exceed or skip the dose. Even if you miss, take the medicine as soon as you remember. Do not double the dose at a time to compensate the missed dose.