Aspirin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Aspirin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.

Drug Name : Aspirin

Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Aspirin Interactions with Food and Herbs

Garlic increases the anti-platelet activity of aspirin thereby increasing the risk of bleeding.

Aspirin Interactions with Alcohol

Drinking a small amount of alcohol (1 to 2 drinks) does not affect aspirin's effectiveness. However, consuming excess alcohol with aspirin could lead to dangerous side effects like bleeding from the stomach.

How to Take the Medication - Aspirin

A normal or high dose of aspirin should not be used for prolonged durations as it may cause stomach irritation, asthma or allergic reaction and sometimes bleeding. Take aspirin in a dose and for a duration that is recommended by a physician and with food to lower the risk of stomach irritation.



