Amobarbital and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Amobarbital interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Amobarbital
Amobarbital is a barbiturate derivative, prescribed for anxiety, insomnia and induction of preanesthetic sedation.
Amobarbital Interactions with Food and Herbs
Nicotiana tobacum: Using tobacco products like cigarettes along with amobarbital may cause some side effects like dizziness, blurred vision and nervousness.
Amobarbital Interactions with Alcohol
Patients on amobarbital should avoid alcohol. This combination leads to dizziness, drowsiness and confusion.
Amobarbital Interactions with Caffeine
Caffeine interacts with amobarbital and interferes with the effectiveness of the drug. It is better to avoid caffeine while taking amobarbital.
How to Take the Medication - Amobarbital
Amobarbital comes in the form of injection which is administered into a vein or large muscle. Avoid long-term use of this drug since it may cause addiction. Your health care provider should also avoid rapid administration of the drug into a vein as it may cause breathing problems.