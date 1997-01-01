Amlodipine and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Amlodipine interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Amlodipine
Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It widens blood vessels and improves blood flow by not making the heart pump harder.
Trade Names
More...
Amlodipine Interactions with Food and Herbs
Grapefruit Juice: Grapefruit juice may increase the level of amlodipine in the blood stream.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy roots are not recommended with most cardiovascular medications due to the cardiac glycoside content of the root.
Sodium rich foods: Most of the doctors prescribe low sodium foods for patients of hypertension and heart disease, who are often prescribed amlodipine.
Amlodipine Interactions with Alcohol
Combined use of alcohol and amlodipine may lead to some severe side effects like dizziness or lightheadedness. It is best to avoid alcohol when you are on amlodipine.
How to Take the Medication - Amlodipine
Amlodipine comes in the tablet form and can be taken once a day with food or on an empty stomach. The dose may vary from 2.5mg to 10mg per day depending on factors like body weight and the patientâ€™s condition. Do not miss a dose. Even if you miss, take it as soon as you remember. Do not double the dose at a time to compensate for the missed dose.