Amiloride and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Amiloride interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.



Drug Name : Amiloride Amiloride Interactions with Food and Herbs Potassium rich foods and fruits: Intake of potassium-rich food items and fruits like mango, orange, papaya and banana when you are on amiloride can lead to the accumulation of excess potassium in the body.

Magnesium rich foods: Amiloride taken with magnesium-rich foods like fish, dark green vegetables and nuts might increase the level of magnesium in the body.





Amiloride Interactions with Alcohol Intake of alcohol with amiloride will add to the side effects of the drug like dizziness and lightheadedness or fainting.



How to Take the Medication - Amiloride Amiloride is available as a tablet to take by mouth. Take the tablet around the same time every day for better benefits. Follow the instructions given by your doctor. Don't skip a dose. If you miss, take it as soon as you remember. Don't take a double dose at a time to make up the missed dose.