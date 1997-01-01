Ambrisentan and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Ambrisentan interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Ambrisentan
Ambrisentan is an endothelin receptor antagonist, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs). The medication blocks the effects of endothelin-1 thereby decreases blood pressure in lungs. The medication also inhibits the thickening of the blood vessel.
Trade Names
Ambrisentan Interactions with Food and Herbs
St.John's Wort: St.John's Wort may decrease the effect of the ambrisentan in the body.
Ambrisentan Interactions with Alcohol
Intake of alcohol with ambrisentan may cause liver problems.
How to Take the Medication - Ambrisentan
Ambrisentan comes in the form of a tablet to be taken once daily. It can be taken by mouth with food or on an empty stomach. Don't crush, chew or split the tablet. Swallow it as a whole. Follow the instructions exactly as directed by your doctor. Keep this medicine in its original container and store it at room temperature.