Acenocoumarol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Acenocoumarol interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Acenocoumarol
Acenocoumarol is an anticoagulant, prescribed for thromboembolic disorders.
Acenocoumarol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Vitamin-K rich products: Acenocoumarol is an anticoagulant that interferes with vitamin-K dependent clotting factors. Intake of vitamin K rich foods like green leafy broccoli, cabbage, collard greens, dong quai, spinach, kale, black licorice, turnip greens, and brussel sprouts decrease its ability to prevent blood clotting.
Others: Don't take garlic, ginger, ginseng, ginkgo, glucosamine and fish oil. These products increase or decrease the effect of acenocoumarol on bleeding.
Cannabis: Acenocoumarol interacts with cannabis and increases the risk of bleeding.
St. John's Wort: Acenocoumarol reduces the plasma level of the oral anticoagulant and may also increase the thromboembolic risk (Blockage of a blood vessel by a blood clot dislodged from its site of origin).
Acenocoumarol Interactions with Alcohol
The anticoagulant effect of acenocoumarol may be affected by alcohol.
How to Take the Medication - Acenocoumarol
Acenocoumarol is available in the form of a tablet. You can take this once a day with food or on an empty stomach. The recommended dose varies from person to person and from day to day. Read and follow the given instructions exactly as directed on the prescription label. Stick to the recommended dose. Do not stop taking medicine without talking to your doctor.