Acebutolol and its Interactions with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine

Acebutolol interaction with Food, Herbs, Alcohol and Caffeine - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Acebutolol
Messages from nerves are transferred to the heart by special chemicals known as neurotransmitters. The neurotransmitters (adrenaline and noradrenaline) bind to tiny areas on the heart known as beta receptors, to convey their message. Acebutolol binds with these beta receptors and does not allow the
Acebutolol Interactions with Food and Herbs
Potassium Rich Foods: Acebutolol is a beta blocker which increases the potassium level in the blood. When you take potassium-rich foods like bananas with beta blockers, the potassium level in the blood may further increase.
Pleurisy Root: Pleurisy root is not recommended with most heart medications due to the presence of cardiac glycosides in the root.
Acebutolol Interactions with Alcohol
The intake of acebutolol with alcohol can increase the feeling of dizziness or faintness.
Acebutolol Interactions with Caffeine
Avoid consuming caffeine-containing products like tea or coffee along with acebutolol as caffeine has the ability to decrease the antihypertensive effect of the drug.
How to Take the Medication - Acebutolol
Acebutolol is available in the form of a capsule. You can take it 1-2 times in a day. Stick to the recommended dose and take it around at same time every day for a quick and better response. If you have any query about the medication, immediately clarify it with your doctor. Strictly follow the instructions given by your doctor. Do not stop the medicine without consulting your doctor.