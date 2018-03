Clinical Tools

Corrected Sodium Calculator Corrected Sodium Calculator calculates sodium required to overcome hyponatremia due to hyperglycemia. Hyponatremia is caused if the sodium level falls below 135 mEq/L (mmol/L).

Time Averaged Concentration of Urea This calculator gives you the average concentration of urea, which is calculated with the value of blood urea nitrogen (BUN), in terms of mg/dl, before and after dialysis.

Creatinine Clearance Medindia presents you a calculator for measuring the corrected creatinine clearance, based on your height and weight.

Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) We burn calories even when we rest. This energy, RMR/BMR is used for the normal functioning of the vital organs. Use this online tool to calculate the RMR/BMR, which is useful in planning your weight loss program effectively.