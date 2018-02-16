Know About Unripe Green Papaya

Did you know unripe, green or raw papaya has health benefits that equal those in the nutritious, papaya fruit most favored in tropical countries?



Unripe green papaya is the raw papaya obtained in the unripe stage, from a small perennial plant Carica papaya mainly native to the tropical countries. Rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, phytonutrients, and enzymes like papain and chymopapain, green unripe papaya is believed to offer several health benefits.



