Know About Unripe Green Papaya
Unripe green papaya is the raw papaya obtained in the unripe stage, from a small perennial plant Carica papaya mainly native to the tropical countries. Rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, phytonutrients, and enzymes like papain and chymopapain, green unripe papaya is believed to offer several health benefits.
Experts have found that the constituents of unripe green papaya show anti-bacterial and wound healing properties. It also acts as an effective digestive aid and relieves constipation. This article lists the health benefits of unripe green papaya that makes it a truly therapeutic fruit.
Top 7 Health Benefits of Green Unripe Papaya1. Improves Digestive Health
Papain, a protein-digesting enzyme present in unripe green papaya is beneficial for people with digestive or pancreatic problems, or people who eat a lot of meat. Papain, the enzyme in papaya has the property of tenderizing meat and hence chunks of green papaya are used while cooking meat.
Green unripe papaya also acts as a natural laxative and helps to relieve constipation. It is a natural and effective medicine to treat digestive and abdominal diseases such as dyspepsia, hyperacidity, and even dysentery.
2. Helps Treat Infections
Research suggests that green papaya shows a very significant antibacterial activity against common infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus, Bacillus cereus, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Shigella flexneri.
Since almost 80 to 90% of all urinary tract infections (UTIs) are caused by E. coli, the green papaya presents as a natural remedy. The unripe green papaya also fights against bacteria by scavenging the free radicals and superoxides that help in cellular metabolism for bacterial growth.
3. Reduces Signs of Skin Aging
Increased level of free radical toxins in the body is linked to several illnesses including skin acne and premature skin aging. Unripe green papaya peel contains polyphenol compounds with potent antioxidant properties that offer protection against oxidative damage.
Antioxidants play a major role in skin care by reducing inflammation that causes acne. The antioxidants in green papaya are also known to help in firming the skin and reducing wrinkles. In addition, unripe green papaya is a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamin E all of which are powerful antioxidants that play an important role in skin care.
4. Improves Lactation in New Mothers
The unripe green papaya is thought to contain compounds that influence estrogen, the female hormone. This is why it is recommended for new mothers to increase lactation. However, since green papaya is also believed to contain compounds that act as a uterine stimulant most cultures forbid pregnant women from having papaya fruit.
It is not known for sure if papaya fruit is completely safe to eat during pregnancy. However, research has shown a latex substance present in unripe papaya may cause contractions of the uterus. The latex in unripe papaya may act like prostaglandin and oxytocin which the body produces to start labor.
The uterine stimulant property in green unripe papaya is used to induce menstruation in women. As per some studies the leaf extracts of green papaya reduce menstrual pain and prostaglandin levels.
Papaya leaves contain flavonoids which show anti-inflammatory properties that can inhibit an enzyme called cyclooxygenase (COX). Inhibition of this enzyme reduces the level of pain mediating prostaglandins. Unripe green papaya thus presents an effective and safe herbal remedy to reduce menstrual pain and cramps.
6. Reduces the Risk of Heart Disease
The folic acid present in green unripe papaya helps to convert homocysteine into amino acids such as cysteine or methionine. A high level of homocysteine is thought to pose a potential risk in damaging blood vessel walls that can result in heart attack or stroke. Unripe papaya helps control homocysteine levels in the blood by breaking them to amino acids thus reducing the risk of damage to the blood vessels.
Extracts of unripe green papaya contain blood pressure lowering agents. Green unripe papaya also contains fibrin, a useful compound not readily found in the plant kingdom. Fibrin improves blood flow and reduces the risk of blood clot formation thereby reducing the risk of blood vessel blockage and stroke.
Unripe green papaya is reported to be one of the earliest substances used in wound care. The phytochemical constituents of green papaya possess anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. Therefore, the extracts of green papaya help to reduce skin inflammation and also promote wound healing. The wound healing property of green papaya is mainly attributed to papain and chymopapain, the enzymes that exert an ulcer protective effect. Papain also digests necrotic tissue and prevents wound infections.
Nutrition Facts for Papaya
|Nutrition Summary
|Total Calories
|43
|Protein
|0.5 g
|Fat
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|10.8 g
|Nutrients
|Amount
|%Daily Value
|Calcium, Ca
|20 mg
|2 %
|Copper, Cu
|0.04 mg
|2.25 %
|Iron, Fe
|0.25 mg
|1.39 %
|Magnesium, Mg
|21 mg
|5.25 %
|Manganese, Mn
|0.04 mg
|2 %
|Phosphorus, P
|10 mg
|1 %
|Potassium, K
|182 mg
|5.2 %
|Selenium, Se
|0.6 mcg
|0.86 %
|Sodium, Na
|8 mg
|0.33 %
|Zinc, Zn
|0.08 mg
|0.53 %
|Vitamin A
|950 IU
|19 %
|Vitamin C
|60.9 mg
|101.5 %
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|1.9 %
|Vitamin E
|0.3 mg
|1 %
|Vitamin K
|2.6 mcg
|3.25 %
|Riboflavin
|0.03 mg
|1.59 %
|Thiamin
|0.02 mg
|1.53 %
|Folate, DFE
|37 mcg
|9.25 %
|Niacin
|0.36 mg
|1.78 %
|Sugars
|7.82 g
|Fiber
|1.7 g
|6.8 %
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|0 %
|Water
|88.06 g
|Carotene, alpha
|2 mcg
|Carotene, beta
|274 mcg
|Choline
|6.1 mg
|Lycopene
|1828 mcg
|View all +