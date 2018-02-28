What is Fruit Waxing?

Fruit waxing has gained a lot of attention recently and has been a topic of debate among the medical communities. Coating fruits and vegetables with wax have become a common practice to improve post-harvest consumer appeal. The fruit waxing technique gives fruits their artificial freshness and cleanliness. Some wax coating helps to retain the moisture in the fruits and also inhibits mold growth. Recently, there have been a lot of controversies on using fruit waxing and eating these wax-coated fruits that leaves the consumers in a total dilemma.



Wax-coated fruits may appear fresh, have a long shelf life, but can also have harmful effects on the human health. This article explains all about fruit waxing and how safe is it for human consumption.



