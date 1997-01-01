medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary
  3. yogurt - home remedies and beauty tips glossary

Yogurt - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Good for an oily skin. Used as a facemask. This rubbed on feet cleans them well.

Yogurt, fruit variety, nonfat - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 95Calories from Fat 2
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 2mg 1  %
Sodium 58mg 2 %
Total Carbohydrate 19g 6  %
   Dietary Fiber 0g 0 %
   Sugar 19g
Protein 4g 9 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 1%
Calcium 15%  Iron 0%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

95

Fat

1.8 g

Carbs

76 g

Protein

17.6 g
Yogurt, fruit variety, nonfat
Percent breakdown of 95 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 18.53% (4.4 g x 4 Kcal/g = 17.6 kcal)
Fat 1.89% (0.2 g x 9 Kcal/g = 1.8 kcal)
Carbohydrate 80% (19 g x 4 Kcal/g = 76 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.7 mcg
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 4  mcg
Choline 16.4 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 9  mcg 2.25 %
Folate, food 9  mcg 2.25 %
Folate, total 9  mcg 2.25 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 8 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.1  mg 0.5 %
Pantothenic acid ~
Retinol 2  mcg
Riboflavin 0.18  mg 10.59 %
Thiamin 0.04 mg 2.67 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 12  IU 0.24 %
Vitamin B12 0.47 mcg 7.83 %
Vitamin B6 0.04 mg 2 %
Vitamin C 0.7 mg 1.17 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.06 mg 0.2 %
Vitamin K 1.1  mcg 1.38 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 4.4 g 8.8 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.12 g
Isoleucine 0.27 g
Leucine 0.5 g
Lysine 0.44 g
Methionine 0.14 g
Phenylalanine 0.27 g
Threonine 0.2 g
Tryptophan 0.03 g
Valine 0.41 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.15 g
Alanine 0.21 g
Aspartic acid 0.39 g
Cystine 0.04 g
Glutamic acid 0.97 g
Glycine 0.12 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.58 g
Serine 0.3 g
Tyrosine 0.25 g
Methionine 0.14 g
Phenylalanine 0.27 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Yogurt, fruit variety, nonfat click here

Related Links

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Yogurt - Related News

Nutritional Value of Ice Creams, Yogurts

Nutritional Value of Ice Creams, Yogurts

Probiotic Yogurt Protects Children, Pregnant Women Against Heavy Metal Poisoning

Probiotic Yogurt Protects Children, Pregnant Women Against Heavy Metal Poisoning

High-Protein Yogurt is a Healthy Afternoon Snack for the Calorie Conscious

High-Protein Yogurt is a Healthy Afternoon Snack for the Calorie Conscious

Yogurt Improves Bone Mineral Density, Reduces Risk of Osteoporosis

Yogurt Improves Bone Mineral Density, Reduces Risk of Osteoporosis

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
swathi12 

good tips and very useful home remedies

alisha...jo 

good tips i like to try it

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

Face

Top 5 Benefits of Using Brown Sugar for Glowing Skin
Top 5 Benefits of Using Brown Sugar for Glowing Skin
Tips to Reduce Facial Hair Growth
Tips to Reduce Facial Hair Growth
Interesting Facts about Lip Gloss
Interesting Facts about Lip Gloss
Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin
Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin
Pimples and Acne
Pimples and Acne
Tips to Prevent Aging and Make your Skin Glow
Tips to Prevent Aging and Make your Skin Glow

Hair

Herbal Hair Oils for Healthy Hair
Herbal Hair Oils for Healthy Hair
Care for Colored Hair
Care for Colored Hair
Glossy and Silky Hair
Glossy and Silky Hair
Hair Conditioners
Hair Conditioners
Top Tips for Healthy Hair
Top Tips for Healthy Hair
Benefits of Coconut Oil - An Ayurvedic Miracle
Benefits of Coconut Oil - An Ayurvedic Miracle

Eyes

Deep Sunken Eyes
Deep Sunken Eyes
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Dark Circles
Dark Circles

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Arms and Legs

Prickly Heat
Prickly Heat
Heal those Heels: Naturally
Heal those Heels: Naturally
Stop Biting Nails
Stop Biting Nails
Home Manicure Tips
Home Manicure Tips
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.