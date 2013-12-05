Winter Beauty Tips | Beauty Tips for Winter Season

During winter season, most of us have experienced extreme dryness in our skin no matter how much we take care of it. Here are some skin care tips that will make our skin feel soft and supple during winter season.
• Since the skin on your face is more sensitive, use an oil-based moisturizer, rather than a water-based moisturizer so that the oil forms a protective layer on the skin and retains moisture on your face.
• Moisturize your skin several times in a day Use various body oils or body lotion products containing avocado oil, primrose oil, almond oil, tea tree oil, mineral oil or glycerin daily to reduce the dryness on your skin.
• Drinking water helps your skin stay young and wrinkle free. Don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water everyday during winter season.
• Winter sun can also damage your skin, so put on some sunscreen to your face and hands while going out during winter.
• The skin on your hands has fewer oil glands, and has the thinnest skin layer than in any other part of the body. During winter season, to avoid cracking or itching of the hands wear gloves while going out.
• Having a hot bath during winter season does feel great, but the intense heat of a hot bath or shower can lead to loss of moisture in our skin. Lukewarm water is much better for a bath during winter.
Winter Make up Tip
Every woman looks forward to making herself look beautiful even during the cold winter season. Choose make up colors that are suitable for winter season. Here are some make up tips for a glam look during winter season.
• Skin type is most important during winter season. If you have a dry skin, use a suitable lotion and apply all over your face gently before you apply make up. Whereas for oily skin you just need to apply a little bit of it.
• Use a creamy liquid foundation that matches your skin tone and apply over your face for a smooth look.
• After applying the foundation, apply some powder on your face to get the flawless appearance.
• Choose a warmer eye shadow shade like browns or grays and apply on the upper part of your eyelid to make your eyes look more striking.
• Use a blusher that will add a little color on you face so you don’t look too pale.
• Use black mascara and apply on your eyelashes.
• Apply lipstick or a colorless lip-gloss on your lips for a smooth and moist look.
Winter Hair Care Tip
Due to the bitter, dry freezing cold wind during winter season most of us find it difficult to manage the frizzy, and dry texture of the hair. Here are some hair care tips for winter season:
• Dandruff is quite common during winter season due to dryness in the scalp. To avoid this try hot oil and lemon therapy at least once a week to get rid of dandruff.
• During winter season wash your hair with lukewarm water as hot water leaves your hair frizzy and static.
• A deep conditioning to your hair once in a while is probably good during winter season
• Split ends in hair may also be due to dry weather. Too much exposure to cold wind results in hair breakage. Cover your head when you go out to protect your hair from the dry winter wind. Make sure to use a serum or a hair cream after a head bath to smoothen and bring shine to your hair.
• Warm two teaspoons of olive oil and massage it into your scalp. It will keep your scalp healthy; your hair will be shiny and free from breakage and frizz.
• Drink plenty of water and eat more fresh salads to provide nourishment for your scalp and promote hair growth.
The best thing that you can do for your skin in the winter is using handmade soap
with natural plant oils.