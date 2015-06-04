medindia
Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night

Written by Kriti Jain | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jun 04, 2015
What are the Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night?

Taking care of your skin at night is important. Practice these 10 beauty tips to revitalize and repair your skin and wake up to a youthful, beautiful looking you.
  • Cleanse face: Washing your face before going to bed is the first step to your bedtime regime. Use a gentle facial cleanser to remove the all day dirt, oil and other impurities from your face.

    If you were on makeup all day, then use an oil based makeup remover or cleanser to clean up your eyes and face makeup before washing it up.
  • Take a relaxing bath: Taking a foamy bath with lukewarm water helps you relax from all day fatigue and workout. Bathing before going to bed helps you to sleep soundly.

    Foam a fragrance of lavender or chamomile body wash in your water and enjoy your relaxing bath without any stress that occupied you the long day.
    • Relaxing Bath
  • Apply eye cream to keep wrinkles away: With growing age, the skin under your eye gets thin and darker. For women above 30 yrs of age, using an eye cream helps easing out wrinkles and also brightens the area under the eye. A light massage with an eye cream soothes the eyes giving them a fresh and healthy look the next morning.
  • Oil and massage hair: Hair and scalp needs as much attention as any other body part during your nighttime routine. Oil the hair with soothing hot oil, 2-3 times a week, followed up with a massage with your finger tips in the scalp. It gives your hair a luster and smooths them. Also a head massage before sleep helps you to sleep well and sound.
    • Oil and Massage Hair
  • Braid it up: Sleeping with open hair is an absolute no no! It could result in tangled and frizzy hair the next morning. Tie your hair in a loose braid as tight braiding could cause breakage.

    Also sleeping on a silk pillowcase makes your hair smooth and detangled. You can also spray few drops of any calming scent like lavender, rosemary or jasmine on the pillow for that soothing effect while sleeping; it also gives your hair a sweet fragrance.
  • Moisturize hands and body: Hydrating the skin is an important thing to follow. Dehydrated skin looks tired and craggy. Use a rich moisturizer all over your hands and body before you slip in your blankets. This will rehydrate the all day tired skin providing it a puffy and smooth texture when you wake up. It is a most common beauty habit that should be followed.
    • Moisturize Hands and Body
  • Cure your cracked heels: To cure cracked heels applying a foot cream at night is the best beauty trick one should follow. Massage a rich foot cream like Shea butter on the feet and wear a pair of socks just before sleeping.
  • Relaxing techniques: Doing a relaxing technique of your choice every night relieves stress and anxiety. Listening to soft soothing music, meditation or chanting could help you sleep better. These relaxing techniques when performed in low lights help people with sleeping problems to a great extent.
    • Stress Relaxing Techniques
  • Sleep like a baby: Take ample amount of sleep each night. Six to eight hours of sound sleep gives your body a good rest from all the daily hectic workouts. Body cells repair and rebuild themselves mostly at night. Melatonin, a hormone that has antioxidant properties increases while sleeping, it helps in curing acne (a common problem in teen age girls) and also controls skin aging in women.
  • Happiness is the key to everything: Having rejuvenated, beautiful and healthy skin lies in a simple secret: being happy! A happy mind resides in a peaceful soul and so does a beautiful and healthy you. Leave all the stress and worries aside before sleeping, let it all belong to the day.
Happy Mind Reduce Stress

