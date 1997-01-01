medindia
Tamarind - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Tangy and sweet tamarind is an essential part of Asian cuisine.

Tamarind juice can be mixed with some honey, it is used to treat gastric and digestion problems.

Tamarinds, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 239Calories from Fat 5
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 28mg 1 %
Total Carbohydrate 62g 21  %
   Dietary Fiber 5.1g 20 %
   Sugar 57g
Protein 3g 6 %
Vitamin A 1%  Vitamin C 6%
Calcium 7%  Iron 16%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Nutrition summary

Calories

239

Fat

5 g

Carbs

225 g

Protein

9.4 g
Tamarinds, raw
Percent breakdown of 239 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 3.94% (2.8 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 9.4 kcal)
Fat 2.1% (0.6 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 5 kcal)
Carbohydrate 94.14% (62.5 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 225 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 18  mcg
Choline 8.6 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 14  mcg 3.5 %
Folate, food 14  mcg 3.5 %
Folate, total 14  mcg 3.5 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 1.94  mg 9.69 %
Pantothenic acid 0.14 mg 1.43 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.15  mg 8.94 %
Thiamin 0.43 mg 28.53 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 30  IU 0.6 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.07 mg 3.3 %
Vitamin C 3.5 mg 5.83 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.1 mg 0.33 %
Vitamin K 2.8  mcg 3.5 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 2.8 g 5.6 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine 0.14 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan 0.02 g
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine ~
Related Links

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

