Strawberry - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Strawberry is a summer fruit – one of the most popular fruits used in cakes, ice cream and puddings.

Strawberry is one of the top ten fruits with benefits as anti oxidants.

Mashed strawberry pulp, works excellently as a face mask for glowing and clear skin.

Guavas, strawberry, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 69Calories from Fat 5
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 37mg 2 %
Total Carbohydrate 17g 6  %
   Dietary Fiber 5.4g 22 %
   Sugar ~
Protein 1g 1 %
Vitamin A 2%  Vitamin C 62%
Calcium 2%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

69

Fat

5 g

Carbs

62.5 g

Protein

1.9 g
Guavas, strawberry, raw
Percent breakdown of 69 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 2.82% (0.6 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 1.9 kcal)
Fat 7.28% (0.6 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 5 kcal)
Carbohydrate 90.57% (17.36 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 62.5 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha ~
Carotene, beta ~
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta ~
Folate, DFE ~
Folate, food ~
Folate, total ~
Folic acid ~
Lutein + zeaxanthin ~
Lycopene ~
Niacin 0.6  mg 3 %
Pantothenic acid ~
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.03  mg 1.76 %
Thiamin 0.03 mg 2 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 90  IU 1.8 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 ~
Vitamin C 37 mg 61.67 %
Vitamin D ~
Vitamin E ~
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.58 g 1.16 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0 g
Isoleucine 0.02 g
Leucine 0.04 g
Lysine 0.02 g
Methionine 0 g
Phenylalanine 0 g
Threonine 0.02 g
Tryptophan 0 g
Valine 0.02 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.02 g
Alanine 0.03 g
Aspartic acid 0.04 g
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid 0.08 g
Glycine 0.03 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.02 g
Serine 0.02 g
Tyrosine 0.01 g
Methionine 0 g
Phenylalanine 0 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Guavas, strawberry, raw click here

