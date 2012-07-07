Soft Pink Lips Naturally

- Apply honey on lips at bedtime and massage with a soft brush next morning this will clear the entire dry and scaly layer on the lips.
- Take a handful of rose petals, add some cream and make paste and apply on the lips, you will see your lips become soft and pink.
- Half a teaspoon of olive oil, sugar and honey, mixed well and applied on lips will pinken and soften lips.
- Grate some beet and squeeze out the juice. This applied on the lips will definitely give you soft, pink lips.
- Coriander juice, carrot juice and mint juice are all beneficial for soft and pink lips.
- Slice a lime into half and apply on lips in a circular motion.
- Apply the cream that is got from boiled milk, it moisturizes the lips and keeps them soft.
- Two to three raspberries mixed with a spoon of aloe vera gel and a drop of honey is a great way to achieve pink lips.
- A mixture of glycerin and lime juice at a 1:1 ratio will significantly lighten dark lips.
- Regular use of Vaseline or petroleum jelly will keep the lips soft at all times.