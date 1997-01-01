medindia
Seaweed - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Seaweed is a green slimy plant with richness of the sea.

Seaweed is absolutely free of chemicals as found underwater.

With regular intake of seaweed it is said that it can cure diabetes.

It clears skin pores, when eaten regularly.

Seaweed, agar, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 26Calories from Fat 0
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 9mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2  %
   Dietary Fiber 0.5g 2 %
   Sugar 0g
Protein 1g 1 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 0%
Calcium 5%  Iron 10%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

26

Fat

0.3 g

Carbs

24.1 g

Protein

1.3 g
Seaweed, agar, raw
Percent breakdown of 26 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 5.07% (0.5 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 1.3 kcal)
Fat 0.97% (0.03 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 0.3 kcal)
Carbohydrate 92.68% (6.75 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 24.1 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 0  mcg
Choline 6 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 85  mcg 21.25 %
Folate, food 85  mcg 21.25 %
Folate, total 85  mcg 21.25 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.06  mg 0.27 %
Pantothenic acid 0.3 mg 3.02 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.02  mg 1.29 %
Thiamin 0 mg 0.33 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 0  IU 0 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.03 mg 1.6 %
Vitamin C 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.87 mg 2.9 %
Vitamin K 2.3  mcg 2.88 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.54 g 1.08 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Seaweed, agar, raw click here

