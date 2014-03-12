medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Beauty Tips
  3. rough palms

Rough Palms

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 12, 2014
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Rough or dry palms are a very common problem caused due to over exposure to sunlight, wind or rough weather, manual labor and chemicals. Daily moisturizing, drinking plenty of water and a good diet is all you need to get rid of rough palms. Natural remedies offer simple treatment to make your palms smooth and soft.

Tip 1:

Rub both your palms gently with the mixture of sugar, castor oil and lemon juice. This will exfoliate dead skin cells and moisten your dry palms.

Rough Palms Beauty Tip: Lemon Juice

Tip 2:

Massage your palms with butter to reduce the cracks and this makes the skin soft and smooth.


Tip 3:

Mix 2 tablespoons of lemon juice with a tablespoon of glycerine and a cup of boiled milk. Massage your palms with this mixture gently for half an hour. Repeat this treatment everyday.

Rough Palms Beauty Tip: Glycerine and Milk

Tip 4:

Tomato has anti-oxidant properties and is known to be a natural bleaching agent. Take equal amount of tomato juice, glycerine and lemon juice. Mix all these ingredients well and rub gently on your hands to get smooth and fair palms.

Tip 5:

Mix equal amount of almond oil and olive oil and apply on your rough palms. Leave for 10-15 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water and mild soap. The Vitamin E content in almond oil helps keep your palms smooth and healthy.

Rough Palms Beauty Tip: Almond and Olive Oil

Tip 6:

Make a mixture of 1 teaspoon of oatmeal, olive oil, and glycerine with water. Massage this paste gently on your hands and leave it for 20-25 minutes, then wash off with warm water and mild soap. This can be a good cleansing for dry, rough palms.

Tip 7:

Wearing of gloves will protect your hands from rough weather, especially during the winter when the hands are exposed to cold temperature, wind and rain. Wearing of gloves will also protect your hand from harsh cleansers or chemical when cleaning, washing or gardening.

Rough Palms Beauty Tip: Gloves

Tip 8:

Deep moisturizing your hands with petroleum jelly, coconut oil or Shea butter daily before going to bed and leaving it overnight will keep your dry, chapped hands soft and smooth.

Rough Palms Beauty Tip: Petroleum Jelly

Mask for Hands and Feet:

Papaya ½ a cup
Pineapple ½ a cup
Avocado ½ a cup
Honey 4 tablespoons
Bran 1 cup

Mix all these ingredients to make a paste. Apply the paste gently on your hands up to the elbows, and on your feet up to the ankles.

Related Links

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Hannah_34 

I tried the one with oil (I used canola oil) and sugar and my hands are incredibly soft now! Worked on my lips as well. Thank you!

Arms and Legs

Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home
Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Steps to Take Care of Your Feet
Steps to Take Care of Your Feet
Prickly Heat
Prickly Heat
Stop Biting Nails
Stop Biting Nails
Home Manicure Tips
Home Manicure Tips
Heal those Heels: Naturally
Heal those Heels: Naturally
Smoothen Those Rough Palms
Smoothen Those Rough Palms
Dark Underarms
Dark Underarms
Warts
Warts
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes

Face

Open pores
Open pores
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Natural Beauty Tips for Men
Natural Beauty Tips for Men
Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Mineral Makeup - The New Beauty Trend
Mineral Makeup - The New Beauty Trend
Top 10 Homemade Fruit Packs for Glowing Skin
Top 10 Homemade Fruit Packs for Glowing Skin

Hair

Split ends
Split ends
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Hair Care Post Pregnancy
Hair Care Post Pregnancy
Lice
Lice
How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally
How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally
Hair Highlights
Hair Highlights

Eyes

Eye Puffiness
Eye Puffiness
Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Sparkling Eyes
Sparkling Eyes
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Deep Sunken Eyes
Deep Sunken Eyes
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.