Rub both your palms gently with the mixture of sugar, castor oil and lemon juice. This will exfoliate dead skin cells and moisten your dry palms.
Tip 2:
Massage your palms with butter to reduce the cracks and this makes the skin soft and smooth.
Tip 3:
Mix 2 tablespoons of lemon juice with a tablespoon of glycerine and a cup of boiled milk. Massage your palms with this mixture gently for half an hour. Repeat this treatment everyday.
Tip 4:
Tomato has anti-oxidant properties and is known to be a natural bleaching agent. Take equal amount of tomato juice, glycerine and lemon juice. Mix all these ingredients well and rub gently on your hands to get smooth and fair palms.
Tip 5:
Mix equal amount of almond oil and olive oil and apply on your rough palms. Leave for 10-15 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water and mild soap. The Vitamin E content in almond oil helps keep your palms smooth and healthy.
Tip 6:
Make a mixture of 1 teaspoon of oatmeal, olive oil, and glycerine with water. Massage this paste gently on your hands and leave it for 20-25 minutes, then wash off with warm water and mild soap. This can be a good cleansing for dry, rough palms.
Tip 7:
Wearing of gloves will protect your hands from rough weather, especially during the winter when the hands are exposed to cold temperature, wind and rain. Wearing of gloves will also protect your hand from harsh cleansers or chemical when cleaning, washing or gardening.
Tip 8:
Deep moisturizing your hands with petroleum jelly, coconut oil or Shea butter daily before going to bed and leaving it overnight will keep your dry, chapped hands soft and smooth.
Mask for Hands and Feet:
• Papaya ½ a cup
• Pineapple ½ a cup
• Avocado ½ a cup
• Honey 4 tablespoons
• Bran 1 cup
Mix all these ingredients to make a paste. Apply the paste gently on your hands up to the elbows, and on your feet up to the ankles.
I tried the one with oil (I used canola oil) and sugar and my hands are incredibly soft now! Worked on my lips as well. Thank you!