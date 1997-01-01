medindia
Rice - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

the raw rice powder makes an ideal body scrub. The water in which rice has been boiled helps close pores.

Rice flour, white - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 366Calories from Fat 12
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 2 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 2 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 0mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 80g 27  %
   Dietary Fiber 2.4g 10 %
   Sugar 0g
Protein 6g 12 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 0%
Calcium 1%  Iron 2%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Nutrition summary

Calories

366

Fat

11.9 g

Carbs

333.3 g

Protein

22.7 g
Rice flour, white
Percent breakdown of 366 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 6.21% (6 g x 3.8 Kcal/g = 22.7 kcal)
Fat 3.25% (1.42 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 11.9 kcal)
Carbohydrate 91.08% (80.13 g x 4.2 Kcal/g = 333.34 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 0  mcg
Choline 5.8 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 4  mcg 1 %
Folate, food 4  mcg 1 %
Folate, total 4  mcg 1 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 2.59  mg 12.95 %
Pantothenic acid 0.82 mg 8.19 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.02  mg 1.24 %
Thiamin 0.14 mg 9.2 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 0  IU 0 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.44 mg 21.8 %
Vitamin C 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.11 mg 0.37 %
Vitamin K 0  mcg 0 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 5.95 g 11.9 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.15 g
Isoleucine 0.24 g
Leucine 0.49 g
Lysine 0.21 g
Methionine 0.14 g
Phenylalanine 0.32 g
Threonine 0.21 g
Tryptophan 0.07 g
Valine 0.35 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.52 g
Alanine 0.33 g
Aspartic acid 0.55 g
Cystine 0.11 g
Glutamic acid 1.1 g
Glycine 0.27 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.28 g
Serine 0.31 g
Tyrosine 0.31 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Rice flour, white click here

priyu 

i want to have a fairer complexion.please suggest some home related remedies for it...

