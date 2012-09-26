Remove Warts the Painless Way - Beauty Tips

Warts can appear anywhere, with no symptoms. Before treating a wart - even at home, it would be best to consult a doctor to confirm that the growth is a wart.
- Picking a wart is not a done thing as they are extremely fast spreading and become difficult to control.
- Duct tape is said to be a really good option – you need to wrap the wart with duct tape so that supply of oxygen is cut off and the wart turns black and falls off in 2 weeks or so.
- Garlic has strong anti-viral properties. Peel a pod of garlic and slice it – rub directly on the wart. Tape the wart with band-aid. Repeat before bedtime. Normally the wart will fall off with the root after 8 – 10 days.
- Tea tree oil is a good remedy. Soak a ball of cotton wool in the oil and apply on the wart. Do this 3 – 4 times a day and keep it covered with a band-aid after application.
- The inside of a banana can be rubbed on a wart 2 times a day, this will dry the wart which will fall off.
- The milky juice of a Dandelion flower stem is good for removing warts by applying 2-3 times a day.
- Aloe Vera gel applied on warts help them in dropping off.
- Grate a floret of raw cauliflower and extract juice. Apply this on the wart and keep it covered with a bandage plaster. Repeat 2 -3 times for 2 weeks.
- Juice of raw onion can make a wart drop off after 2 – 3 weeks. The juice needs to be applied directly on the wart, wait for it to dry and cover with a medical tape. Repeat twice a day.
As warts are very contagious, take special care to wash your hands with an anti-bacterial soap, when you touch or treat a wart.
I removed the wart with incence stick heat......and the ash has antibacterial property (if you don't know)..........however this is not painless but not painful also..:)