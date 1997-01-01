medindia
Raspberry - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

There are more than 200 species of raspberries.

Raspberries are good for pregnant women with morning sickness.

They spoil very easily and can be stored in the refrigerator for a very short while.

ARCHWAY Home Style Cookies, Raspberry Filled - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 400Calories from Fat 119
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 13g 20 %
   Saturated Fat 5g 26 %
   Trans Fat 3g
Cholesterol 6mg 2  %
Sodium 334mg 14 %
Total Carbohydrate 66g 22  %
   Dietary Fiber 2.2g 9 %
   Sugar 32g
Protein 4g 9 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 0%
Calcium 2%  Iron 13%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

400

Fat

119.3 g

Carbs

263.7 g

Protein

17.4 g
ARCHWAY Home Style Cookies, Raspberry Filled
Percent breakdown of 400 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 4.35% (4.4 g x 4 Kcal/g = 17.4 kcal)
Fat 29.84% (13.26 g x 9 Kcal/g = 119.3 kcal)
Carbohydrate 65.92% (65.92 g x 4 Kcal/g = 263.7 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha ~
Carotene, beta ~
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta ~
Folate, DFE ~
Folate, food ~
Folate, total 62  mcg 15.5 %
Folic acid ~
Lutein + zeaxanthin ~
Lycopene ~
Niacin 2.13  mg 10.65 %
Pantothenic acid ~
Retinol ~
Riboflavin 0.18  mg 10.59 %
Thiamin 0.34 mg 22.67 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 18  IU 0.36 %
Vitamin B12 ~
Vitamin B6 ~
Vitamin C ~
Vitamin D ~
Vitamin E ~
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 4.35 g 8.7 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for ARCHWAY Home Style Cookies, Raspberry Filled click here

