Radish - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Both the roots and leaves are eaten as they are equally beneficial.

Radishes have absolutely no fat and when they are eaten with a heavy, oily meal they break down fat.

Radish when eaten as a salad keeps you full because it has a high water content.

This vegetable is high in Vitamin C.

Radishes, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 16Calories from Fat 1
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 39mg 2 %
Total Carbohydrate 3g 1  %
   Dietary Fiber 1.6g 6 %
   Sugar 2g
Protein 1g 1 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 25%
Calcium 2%  Iron 2%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

16

Fat

0.8 g

Carbs

13.1 g

Protein

1.9 g
Radishes, raw
Percent breakdown of 16 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 11.82% (0.7 g x 2.8 Kcal/g = 1.9 kcal)
Fat 5.23% (0.1 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 0.8 kcal)
Carbohydrate 81.6% (3.4 g x 3.8 Kcal/g = 13.06 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.1 mcg
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 4  mcg
Choline 6.5 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 25  mcg 6.25 %
Folate, food 25  mcg 6.25 %
Folate, total 25  mcg 6.25 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 10 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.25  mg 1.27 %
Pantothenic acid 0.16 mg 1.65 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.04  mg 2.29 %
Thiamin 0.01 mg 0.8 %
Tocopherol, beta 0 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0 mg
Vitamin A 7  IU 0.14 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.07 mg 3.55 %
Vitamin C 14.8 mg 24.67 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0 mg 0 %
Vitamin K 1.3  mcg 1.62 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.68 g 1.36 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.01 g
Isoleucine 0.02 g
Leucine 0.03 g
Lysine 0.03 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
Threonine 0.02 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.04 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.04 g
Alanine 0.03 g
Aspartic acid 0.06 g
Cystine 0.01 g
Glutamic acid 0.16 g
Glycine 0.03 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.02 g
Serine 0.03 g
Tyrosine 0.01 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Radishes, raw click here

