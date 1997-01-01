medindia
Pumpkin - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Pumpkins and Halloween go hand in Hand.

Loaded with collagen it keeps skin wrinkle free.

Pumpkin seeds promote healthy bones and sharpen brain skills.

Apply the pulp of the pumpkin vegetable as a face mask; it will protect the skin from sun burn.

Pumpkin, canned, with salt - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 34Calories from Fat 2
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 241mg 10 %
Total Carbohydrate 8g 3  %
   Dietary Fiber 2.9g 12 %
   Sugar 3g
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 311%  Vitamin C 7%
Calcium 3%  Iron 8%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

34

Fat

2.3 g

Carbs

28.9 g

Protein

2.7 g
Pumpkin, canned, with salt
Percent breakdown of 34 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 7.89% (1.1 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 2.7 kcal)
Fat 6.89% (0.28 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 2.3 kcal)
Carbohydrate 84.94% (8.09 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 28.88 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 4795 mcg
Carotene, beta 6940  mcg
Choline 9.8 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 12  mcg 3 %
Folate, food 12  mcg 3 %
Folate, total 12  mcg 3 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.37  mg 1.84 %
Pantothenic acid 0.4 mg 4 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.05  mg 3.18 %
Thiamin 0.02 mg 1.6 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 15563  IU 311.26 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.06 mg 2.8 %
Vitamin C 4.2 mg 7 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 1.06 mg 3.53 %
Vitamin K 16  mcg 20 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.1 g 2.2 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.02 g
Isoleucine 0.03 g
Leucine 0.05 g
Lysine 0.06 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
Threonine 0.03 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.04 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.06 g
Alanine 0.03 g
Aspartic acid 0.11 g
Cystine 0 g
Glutamic acid 0.2 g
Glycine 0.03 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.03 g
Serine 0.05 g
Tyrosine 0.05 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Pumpkin, canned, with salt click here

