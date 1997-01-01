medindia
Pecans - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Pecans are healthy nuts.

Pecans are rich in vitamin E - which protect neurological elements.

Eat just a few - as pecans have high calorie content.

Good for breaking of gall stones.

Nuts, pecans - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 691Calories from Fat 602
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 72g 111 %
   Saturated Fat 6g 31 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 0mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5  %
   Dietary Fiber 9.6g 38 %
   Sugar 4g
Protein 9g 18 %
Vitamin A 1%  Vitamin C 2%
Calcium 7%  Iron 14%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

691

Fat

602.4 g

Carbs

56.4 g

Protein

31.8 g
Nuts, pecans
Percent breakdown of 691 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 4.6% (9.2 g x 3.5 Kcal/g = 31.8 kcal)
Fat 87.18% (71.97 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 602.4 kcal)
Carbohydrate 8.16% (13.86 g x 4.1 Kcal/g = 56.41 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.7 mcg
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 29  mcg
Choline 40.5 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 9  mcg
Folate, DFE 22  mcg 5.5 %
Folate, food 22  mcg 5.5 %
Folate, total 22  mcg 5.5 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 17 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 1.17  mg 5.84 %
Pantothenic acid 0.86 mg 8.63 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.13  mg 7.65 %
Thiamin 0.66 mg 44 %
Tocopherol, beta 0.39 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0.47 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 24.44 mg
Vitamin A 56  IU 1.12 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.21 mg 10.5 %
Vitamin C 1.1 mg 1.83 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 1.4 mg 4.67 %
Vitamin K 3.5  mcg 4.38 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 9.17 g 18.34 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.26 g
Isoleucine 0.34 g
Leucine 0.6 g
Lysine 0.29 g
Methionine 0.18 g
Phenylalanine 0.43 g
Threonine 0.31 g
Tryptophan 0.09 g
Valine 0.41 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 1.18 g
Alanine 0.4 g
Aspartic acid 0.93 g
Cystine 0.15 g
Glutamic acid 1.83 g
Glycine 0.45 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.36 g
Serine 0.47 g
Tyrosine 0.22 g
Methionine 0.18 g
Phenylalanine 0.43 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Nuts, pecans click here

