Passion Fruit - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Passion fruit is very aromatic - with an unusual flavor.

The seeds of passion fruit have fiber which can clean the colon walls and arteries.

When passion fruit is eaten before bedtime it helps to relax a person and induce sleep.

Passion fruit is added to juices as it adds to the flavor.

V8 SPLASH Juice Drinks, Guava Passion Fruit - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 33Calories from Fat 0
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat ~
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol ~
Sodium 14mg 1 %
Total Carbohydrate 8g 3  %
   Dietary Fiber ~
   Sugar 8g
Protein 0g 0 %
Vitamin A 41%  Vitamin C 41%
Calcium 0%  Iron 0%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

33

Fat

0 g

Carbs

31.3 g

Protein

0 g
V8 SPLASH Juice Drinks, Guava Passion Fruit
Percent breakdown of 33 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 0% (0 g x 4 Kcal/g = 0 kcal)
Fat 0% (0 g x 9 Kcal/g = 0 kcal)
Carbohydrate 94.79% (7.82 g x 4 Kcal/g = 31.3 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha ~
Carotene, beta ~
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta ~
Folate, DFE ~
Folate, food ~
Folate, total ~
Folic acid ~
Lutein + zeaxanthin ~
Lycopene ~
Niacin ~
Pantothenic acid ~
Retinol ~
Riboflavin ~
Thiamin ~
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 2058  IU 41.16 %
Vitamin B12 ~
Vitamin B6 ~
Vitamin C 24.7 mg 41.17 %
Vitamin D ~
Vitamin E 1.11 mg 3.7 %
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0 g 0 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for V8 SPLASH Juice Drinks, Guava Passion Fruit click here

