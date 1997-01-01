medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary
  3. parsley - home remedies and beauty tips glossary

Parsley - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Parsley is a herb widely used in European and continental cuisine.

Eating parsley regularly can clear moderate sized kidney stones

Chewing parsley can remove bad breath.

Parsley has diuretic properties and is good for the kidneys.

Parsley, fresh - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 36Calories from Fat 7
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 56mg 2 %
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2  %
   Dietary Fiber 3.3g 13 %
   Sugar 1g
Protein 3g 6 %
Vitamin A 168%  Vitamin C 222%
Calcium 14%  Iron 34%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

36

Fat

6.6 g

Carbs

22.6 g

Protein

7.2 g
Parsley, fresh
Percent breakdown of 36 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 20.13% (3 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 7.2 kcal)
Fat 18.37% (0.79 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 6.6 kcal)
Carbohydrate 62.77% (6.33 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 22.6 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 5054  mcg
Choline 12.8 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 152  mcg 38 %
Folate, food 152  mcg 38 %
Folate, total 152  mcg 38 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 5561 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 1.31  mg 6.56 %
Pantothenic acid 0.4 mg 4 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.1  mg 5.76 %
Thiamin 0.09 mg 5.73 %
Tocopherol, beta 0 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0.53 mg
Vitamin A 8424  IU 168.48 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.09 mg 4.5 %
Vitamin C 133 mg 221.67 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.75 mg 2.5 %
Vitamin K 1640  mcg 2050 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 2.97 g 5.94 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.06 g
Isoleucine 0.12 g
Leucine 0.2 g
Lysine 0.18 g
Methionine 0.04 g
Phenylalanine 0.14 g
Threonine 0.12 g
Tryptophan 0.04 g
Valine 0.17 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.12 g
Alanine 0.2 g
Aspartic acid 0.29 g
Cystine 0.01 g
Glutamic acid 0.25 g
Glycine 0.14 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.21 g
Serine 0.14 g
Tyrosine 0.08 g
Methionine 0.04 g
Phenylalanine 0.14 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Parsley, fresh click here

Related Links

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

Face

Tips to Prevent Aging and Make your Skin Glow
Tips to Prevent Aging and Make your Skin Glow
Beauty Makeovers
Beauty Makeovers
The Secret to Looking Your Best on Your Big Day - Bridal Beauty Packages in Vogue
The Secret to Looking Your Best on Your Big Day - Bridal Beauty Packages in Vogue
Skincare Tips for Darker Skin Types
Skincare Tips for Darker Skin Types
Skin Care for 50 Plus
Skin Care for 50 Plus
Top Skin Care Tips for Working Women
Top Skin Care Tips for Working Women

Hair

Hair Care Post Pregnancy
Hair Care Post Pregnancy
Simple Tips to get Perfectly Straight Hair
Simple Tips to get Perfectly Straight Hair
Hair Highlights
Hair Highlights
Herbal Hair Oils for Healthy Hair
Herbal Hair Oils for Healthy Hair
Top 5 Tips for Faster Hair Growth
Top 5 Tips for Faster Hair Growth
Lice
Lice

Eyes

Eyelash Extensions
Eyelash Extensions
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Deep Sunken Eyes
Deep Sunken Eyes
Dark Circles
Dark Circles
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Arms and Legs

Home Manicure Tips
Home Manicure Tips
Remove Warts the Painless Way
Remove Warts the Painless Way
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Heal those Heels: Naturally
Heal those Heels: Naturally
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Smoothen Those Rough Palms
Smoothen Those Rough Palms

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.