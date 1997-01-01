medindia
Onions - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Chopping onions can literally bring you to tears.

Onions contain Quertcetin, which is a natural anti histamine and a great help for hay fever.

Onions are a rich source of sulphur which promotes hair growth.

It is a blood purifier and thinner.

Onions, cooked, boiled, drained, with salt - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 42Calories from Fat 2
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 239mg 10 %
Total Carbohydrate 10g 3  %
   Dietary Fiber 1.4g 6 %
   Sugar 5g
Protein 1g 3 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 9%
Calcium 2%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Nutrition summary

Calories

42

Fat

1.6 g

Carbs

36.7 g

Protein

3.8 g
Onions, cooked, boiled, drained, with salt
Percent breakdown of 42 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 9% (1.4 g x 2.8 Kcal/g = 3.8 kcal)
Fat 3.79% (0.19 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 1.6 kcal)
Carbohydrate 87.41% (9.56 g x 3.8 Kcal/g = 36.71 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 1  mcg
Choline 6.8 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 15  mcg 3.75 %
Folate, food 15  mcg 3.75 %
Folate, total 15  mcg 3.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 4 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.16  mg 0.82 %
Pantothenic acid 0.11 mg 1.13 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.02  mg 1.35 %
Thiamin 0.04 mg 2.8 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 2  IU 0.04 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.13 mg 6.45 %
Vitamin C 5.2 mg 8.67 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.02 mg 0.07 %
Vitamin K 0.5  mcg 0.62 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.36 g 2.72 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.02 g
Isoleucine 0.05 g
Leucine 0.05 g
Lysine 0.06 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
Threonine 0.03 g
Tryptophan 0.02 g
Valine 0.03 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.18 g
Alanine 0.04 g
Aspartic acid 0.07 g
Cystine 0.02 g
Glutamic acid 0.22 g
Glycine 0.06 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.04 g
Serine 0.04 g
Tyrosine 0.03 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.04 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Onions, cooked, boiled, drained, with salt click here

