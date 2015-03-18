Natural Beauty Tips for Men

What are the Beauty Tips for Men?
Men often neglect any kind of skincare
routine to the extent of actively steering clear of natural beauty tips. It can be hard for a man to break old habits, such as simply reaching for his regular soap bar to cleanse his face. Things are slowly but surely changing now with top brands targeting men in their beauty and skin care advertisement campaigns, bringing about greater awareness. Some men are still hesitant about asking for natural beauty tips but it is clear that beauty and skin care are no longer under the dominion of women alone. Natural skin care tips are a much better choice and there is no shortage of great advice, whether you are looking for natural face care for men or skin care tips for men at home.
The focus is on tips with quick results, bearing in mind that men prefer minimum fuss and the handling of natural ingredients! The following natural beauty tips will go a long way in helping men achieve and maintain healthy skin.
Oily Skin in Men
One of the biggest challenges faced by men in terms of skin care is dealing with oily skin. When looking for face wash for oily skin, there are a range of products which claim to be specifically designed for men. Before reaching for harsh cleansers and extremely hot water, which will only cause further problems, men should consider natural alternatives.
- Witch hazel is a wonderful solution to the problems faced by men with oily skin. This is a wonderful natural astringent, which means that it will dry up excessive oils and this makes it the perfect face wash for oily skin for men.
- Something as simple as a slice of tomato can also help men counter oily skin. One can rub a tomato cut in half on oily skin directly. Give the juices about 15 minutes to be properly absorbed and then rinse using cold water. The use of a light, oil-free moisturizer is recommended after all such treatments.
Beauty Tips for Dry Skin
Moisturizing is a very important facet of natural skin care tips, even for men who are faced with an oily skin problem. This may seem counterintuitive, but it is essential considering the loss of moisture at every step of one’s day.
- Aloe Vera is one of the best home remedies for all purpose natural skin care. The fleshy gel is beneficial for a range of ailments and can serve as a moisturizer for dry skin.
- One of the most basic tips for both men and women looking to use moisturizer involved the time and manner of application. The perfect time would be just after stepping out of a bath or after cleaning one’s face. One has to pat or dab at the skin in order to dry it, as opposed to scrubbing dry with a towel. A bit of dampness goes a long way in keeping moisturizer in.
- Men often luxuriate in scalding hot showers, which only serve to strip the body and hair of moisture. Stick to lukewarm water.
Even Skin Tone
There is plenty of focus on a lighter skin tone for men and women. As with a lot of beauty tips, natural remedies offer other benefits such as lessening blemishes which leads to a nice, even skin tone. Skin discoloration is only natural and the following are just three of many of the natural face care tips, which can counter this problem.
- Lemon juice is famed for its ability to lessen blemishes and is an ingredient in many over the counter skin creams and face washes for men. A lemon and yogurt mask is beneficial in this case and can even deal with those stubborn acne marks.
- Lemon and alum juice can also be mixed together in the same ratio as a topical facial toner.
- Another great toner for men’s skin would be apple cider vinegar as this will help to get rid of excess sebum without leaving one’s skin dry and flaky.
Shaving Tips
It may be surprising to note that even in terms of shaving cream for men
, there are natural beauty tips. These alternatives are easier on the pocket and can be wonderful for men’s skin.
- A mix of shea butter, olive oil as well as coconut oil can give you your very own home made shaving cream solution.
- If you experience razor burn, honey can be applied directly to the surface area that is irritated.
- Shea butter is also a popular and healthy moisturizer after shaving.
Exfoliation
When it comes to men’s beauty tips, the following two scrubs promise improved skin texture and tone.
- For that fresh feeling and for glowing skin all you really need is yogurt and oatmeal combined with a little honey. Use small circular motions to apply this face scrub and do not rub too vigorously.
- Walnut powder and yogurt are another formidable combination that can be mixed together to use as an exfoliating scrub.
These simple, natural beauty tips, coupled with a healthy diet and plenty of water are perfect for men who understand the need for a good skin care routine at home.
