Mustard - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Commonly used as a seasoning or a sauce with hotdogs.

Mustard ground as a paste and applied as a poultice relaxes sciatica pain.

Apply a paste of mustard on the forehead for headaches.

Due to their anti fungal and antiseptic properties mustard boosts the body’s immune system.

Mustard greens, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 27Calories from Fat 4
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 20mg 1 %
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2  %
   Dietary Fiber 3.2g 13 %
   Sugar 1g
Protein 3g 6 %
Vitamin A 60%  Vitamin C 117%
Calcium 12%  Iron 9%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

27

Fat

3.5 g

Carbs

16.7 g

Protein

7 g
Mustard greens, raw
Percent breakdown of 27 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 25.85% (2.9 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 7 kcal)
Fat 13.02% (0.42 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 3.5 kcal)
Carbohydrate 61.75% (4.67 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 16.67 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 10 mcg
Carotene, beta 1790  mcg
Choline 0.5 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 40  mcg
Folate, DFE 12  mcg 3 %
Folate, food 12  mcg 3 %
Folate, total 12  mcg 3 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 3730 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.8  mg 4 %
Pantothenic acid 0.21 mg 2.1 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.11  mg 6.47 %
Thiamin 0.08 mg 5.33 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 3024  IU 60.48 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.18 mg 9 %
Vitamin C 70 mg 116.67 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 2.01 mg 6.7 %
Vitamin K 257.5  mcg 321.88 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 2.86 g 5.72 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Mustard greens, raw click here

