Men Shaving and Skin Care

- Apply enough shaving gel or foam as the razor will glide smoothly causing less friction. Wash the razor to remove foam and hair after every stroke.
- Use a good shaving brush with natural bristles, the movement of the brush building up lather readies facial hair and skin for exposure to the steel blade.
- Use razors with moisturizing strips as these aggravate skin less.
- To avoid razor burn and ingrown hair always shave in the direction of the growth.
- Take some time shaving, as quick and hard strokes present more chances of cuts and burns. Use both hands to shave – one to wield the razor and hold the skin taut with the other.
- Splash some cold water on cheeks and neck immediately after shaving - to close pores.
- Try not to use blades – multi or single for very long – change before they are blunt.
- For the inevitable cuts, rub some ice till it stops smarting, can stick a piece of toilet paper to stop the bleeding. Apply some toothpaste on new pimples to dry them out.
- Tingling and burning of the after shave lotion you splash on may feel invigorating, but it is due to menthol and propylene glycol with synthetic fragrances – so they do not necessarily kill bacteria, rather they burn the skin. Use a mild toner or an after-shave balm for sensitive skin.
- Use a face wash instead of body soap as this cleans pores - as a result of which there are fewer breakouts.
- Use a moisturizer as men are equally prone to wrinkles. Pat under eye cream gently around eyes. Wear sunglasses to avoid squinting in the sun.
- Take time to trim hair from the nostrils and ears as this looks gross – use a special trimmer.
- When your eyebrows are extra thick and bushy – it would be a good idea to trim them, and at the same time try to keep eyebrows from joining as unibrows are not very attractive.
- If you sport a beard or goatee – keep it neat. Use a conditioner to wash your beard as it is easier to trim when the hair is softened.
- Use a q – tip to clean wax form your ears, at least once a week.
Sources: www.ehow.com, www.menslifetoday.com