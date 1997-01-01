medindia
Melons - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Melons to the gourd family and is a delicious fruit.

They are high in water content and low in calories. Good in a diet regimen.

Melons are rich in vitamin C, and clear the complexion both internally and topically.

Melons, cantaloupe, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 34Calories from Fat 2
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 16mg 1 %
Total Carbohydrate 8g 3  %
   Dietary Fiber 0.9g 4 %
   Sugar 8g
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 68%  Vitamin C 61%
Calcium 1%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

34

Fat

1.6 g

Carbs

29.4 g

Protein

2.8 g
Melons, cantaloupe, raw
Percent breakdown of 34 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 8.3% (0.8 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 2.8 kcal)
Fat 4.68% (0.19 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 1.6 kcal)
Carbohydrate 86.4% (8.16 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 29.38 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.1 mcg
Carotene, alpha 16 mcg
Carotene, beta 2020  mcg
Choline 7.6 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 1  mcg
Folate, DFE 21  mcg 5.25 %
Folate, food 21  mcg 5.25 %
Folate, total 21  mcg 5.25 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 26 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.73  mg 3.67 %
Pantothenic acid 0.1 mg 1.05 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.02  mg 1.12 %
Thiamin 0.04 mg 2.73 %
Tocopherol, beta 0 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0.11 mg
Vitamin A 3382  IU 67.64 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.07 mg 3.6 %
Vitamin C 36.7 mg 61.17 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.05 mg 0.17 %
Vitamin K 2.5  mcg 3.12 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.84 g 1.68 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.02 g
Isoleucine 0.02 g
Leucine 0.03 g
Lysine 0.03 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.02 g
Threonine 0.02 g
Tryptophan 0 g
Valine 0.03 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.03 g
Alanine 0.1 g
Aspartic acid 0.14 g
Cystine 0 g
Glutamic acid 0.21 g
Glycine 0.03 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.02 g
Serine 0.04 g
Tyrosine 0.01 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.02 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Melons, cantaloupe, raw click here

