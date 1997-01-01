medindia
Mango - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Mango is known as the “King of Fruits."

Apply some of this delicious pulp on your face - give it a fresh and smooth look.

Mango has enzymes which clean the bowels and clear toxins.

They contain tryptophan which is the “Happiness Hormone.” They uplift depressions.

Mangos, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 60Calories from Fat 3
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 1mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5  %
   Dietary Fiber 1.6g 6 %
   Sugar 14g
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 22%  Vitamin C 61%
Calcium 1%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

60

Fat

3.2 g

Carbs

53.9 g

Protein

2.8 g
Mangos, raw
Percent breakdown of 60 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 4.59% (0.8 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 2.8 kcal)
Fat 5.3% (0.38 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 3.2 kcal)
Carbohydrate 89.88% (14.98 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 53.93 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 9 mcg
Carotene, beta 640  mcg
Choline 7.6 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 10  mcg
Folate, DFE 43  mcg 10.75 %
Folate, food 43  mcg 10.75 %
Folate, total 43  mcg 10.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 23 mcg
Lycopene 3  mcg
Niacin 0.67  mg 3.34 %
Pantothenic acid 0.2 mg 1.97 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.04  mg 2.24 %
Thiamin 0.03 mg 1.87 %
Tocopherol, beta 0.01 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0.01 mg
Vitamin A 1082  IU 21.64 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.12 mg 5.95 %
Vitamin C 36.4 mg 60.67 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.9 mg 3 %
Vitamin K 4.2  mcg 5.25 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.82 g 1.64 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.02 g
Isoleucine 0.03 g
Leucine 0.05 g
Lysine 0.07 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.03 g
Threonine 0.03 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.04 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.03 g
Alanine 0.08 g
Aspartic acid 0.07 g
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid 0.1 g
Glycine 0.03 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.03 g
Serine 0.04 g
Tyrosine 0.02 g
Methionine 0.01 g
Phenylalanine 0.03 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Mangos, raw click here

