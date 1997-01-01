Lettuce - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

medindia
This salad leaf can be a crisp green, red or crimson.

Eating lettuce in salads helps digestion, liver health and anemia.

Folates present in lettuce prevent neural tube defects in a fetus.

Lettuce should be cut just before eating for optimum benefits.

Lettuce, green leaf, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 15Calories from Fat 1
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 28mg 1 %
Total Carbohydrate 3g 1  %
   Dietary Fiber 1.3g 5 %
   Sugar 1g
Protein 1g 3 %
Vitamin A 148%  Vitamin C 15%
Calcium 4%  Iron 5%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

15

Fat

1.3 g

Carbs

10.2 g

Protein

3.3 g
Lettuce, green leaf, raw
Percent breakdown of 15 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 22.12% (1.4 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 3.3 kcal)
Fat 8.37% (0.15 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 1.3 kcal)
Carbohydrate 68.31% (2.87 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 10.25 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.2 mcg
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 4443  mcg
Choline 13.6 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 38  mcg 9.5 %
Folate, food 38  mcg 9.5 %
Folate, total 38  mcg 9.5 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 1730 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.38  mg 1.88 %
Pantothenic acid 0.13 mg 1.34 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.08  mg 4.71 %
Thiamin 0.07 mg 4.67 %
Tocopherol, beta 0 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0.02 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0.41 mg
Vitamin A 7405  IU 148.1 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.09 mg 4.5 %
Vitamin C 9.2 mg 15.33 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.22 mg 0.73 %
Vitamin K 126.3  mcg 157.88 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.36 g 2.72 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.02 g
Isoleucine 0.08 g
Leucine 0.08 g
Lysine 0.08 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.06 g
Threonine 0.06 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.07 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.07 g
Alanine 0.06 g
Aspartic acid 0.14 g
Cystine 0.02 g
Glutamic acid 0.18 g
Glycine 0.06 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.05 g
Serine 0.04 g
Tyrosine 0.03 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.06 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Lettuce, green leaf, raw click here

