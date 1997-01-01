Leeks - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

medindia
Leeks are related to onions and garlic.

Flavanoids present in leeks act on blood vessels to dilate and relax them.

Presence of vitamin K helps in blood coagulation.

Leeks help bring down chronic inflammatory infections.

Leeks, (bulb and lower leaf-portion), raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 61Calories from Fat 3
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 20mg 1 %
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5  %
   Dietary Fiber 1.8g 7 %
   Sugar 4g
Protein 2g 3 %
Vitamin A 33%  Vitamin C 20%
Calcium 6%  Iron 12%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

61

Fat

2.5 g

Carbs

54.3 g

Protein

4.2 g
Leeks, (bulb and lower leaf-portion), raw
Percent breakdown of 61 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 6.84% (1.5 g x 2.8 Kcal/g = 4.2 kcal)
Fat 4.12% (0.3 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 2.5 kcal)
Carbohydrate 89.08% (14.15 g x 3.8 Kcal/g = 54.34 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 1000  mcg
Choline 9.5 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 64  mcg 16 %
Folate, food 64  mcg 16 %
Folate, total 64  mcg 16 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 1900 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.4  mg 2 %
Pantothenic acid 0.14 mg 1.4 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.03  mg 1.76 %
Thiamin 0.06 mg 4 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 1667  IU 33.34 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.23 mg 11.65 %
Vitamin C 12 mg 20 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.92 mg 3.07 %
Vitamin K 47  mcg 58.75 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.5 g 3 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.02 g
Isoleucine 0.05 g
Leucine 0.1 g
Lysine 0.08 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.06 g
Threonine 0.06 g
Tryptophan 0.01 g
Valine 0.06 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.08 g
Alanine 0.07 g
Aspartic acid 0.14 g
Cystine 0.02 g
Glutamic acid 0.23 g
Glycine 0.07 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.07 g
Serine 0.09 g
Tyrosine 0.04 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.06 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Leeks, (bulb and lower leaf-portion), raw click here

