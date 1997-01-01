medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary
  3. kale - home remedies and beauty tips glossary

Kale - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

“The Queen of Greens” has amazing health benefits.

This leafy vegetable is the best source of beta carotene and caroteroids.

Eating kale keeps UV rays from harming the eyes and prevents cataracts.

The high manganese content prevents dementia, osteoporosis and heart disease.

Kale, cooked, boiled, drained, without salt - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 28Calories from Fat 3
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 23mg 1 %
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2  %
   Dietary Fiber 2g 8 %
   Sugar 1g
Protein 2g 4 %
Vitamin A 272%  Vitamin C 68%
Calcium 7%  Iron 5%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

28

Fat

3.3 g

Carbs

20.1 g

Protein

4.6 g
Kale, cooked, boiled, drained, without salt
Percent breakdown of 28 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 16.56% (1.9 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 4.6 kcal)
Fat 11.96% (0.4 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 3.3 kcal)
Carbohydrate 71.78% (5.63 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 20.1 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine 0.3 mcg
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 8173  mcg
Choline 0.4 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 13  mcg 3.25 %
Folate, food 13  mcg 3.25 %
Folate, total 13  mcg 3.25 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 18246 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.5  mg 2.5 %
Pantothenic acid 0.05 mg 0.49 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.07  mg 4.12 %
Thiamin 0.05 mg 3.53 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 13621  IU 272.42 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.14 mg 6.9 %
Vitamin C 41 mg 68.33 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.85 mg 2.83 %
Vitamin K 817  mcg 1021.25 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.9 g 3.8 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.04 g
Isoleucine 0.11 g
Leucine 0.13 g
Lysine 0.11 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.1 g
Threonine 0.08 g
Tryptophan 0.02 g
Valine 0.1 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.11 g
Alanine 0.1 g
Aspartic acid 0.17 g
Cystine 0.02 g
Glutamic acid 0.22 g
Glycine 0.09 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.11 g
Serine 0.08 g
Tyrosine 0.07 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.1 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Kale, cooked, boiled, drained, without salt click here

Related Links

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

Face

Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Skin Care for 50 Plus
Skin Care for 50 Plus
Wash Your Face with Oil
Wash Your Face with Oil
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Eyes - Mirror your Soul, Face - Mirrors Health!
Eyes - Mirror your Soul, Face - Mirrors Health!
Top 7 Uses of Turmeric for Healthy and Glowing Skin
Top 7 Uses of Turmeric for Healthy and Glowing Skin

Hair

Care for Colored Hair
Care for Colored Hair
Dandruff
Dandruff
Top Tips for Healthy Hair
Top Tips for Healthy Hair
Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum
Glossy and Silky Hair
Glossy and Silky Hair
Top 5 Tips for Faster Hair Growth
Top 5 Tips for Faster Hair Growth

Eyes

Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Eyelash Extensions
Eyelash Extensions
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Sparkling Eyes
Sparkling Eyes
Dark Circles
Dark Circles
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Arms and Legs

Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Rough palms
Rough palms
Body Lotions
Body Lotions
Stop Biting Nails
Stop Biting Nails
Dark Elbows&Knees
Dark Elbows&Knees
Dark Underarms
Dark Underarms

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.