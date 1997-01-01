Kale - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

This leafy vegetable is the best source of beta carotene and caroteroids.
Eating kale keeps UV rays from harming the eyes and prevents cataracts.
The high manganese content prevents dementia, osteoporosis and heart disease.
