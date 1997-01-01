medindia
Jalapeno - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Jalapenos are peppers which give a kick to our nachos and tacos.

Eating these fiery peppers heat the body and increase the metabolic rate- so keeps the weight down.

As well as being anti oxidant jalapenos have high potassium content – helps the growth of red blood cells.

Peppers, jalapeno, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 29Calories from Fat 3
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 3mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2  %
   Dietary Fiber 2.8g 11 %
   Sugar 4g
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 22%  Vitamin C 198%
Calcium 1%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Nutrition summary

Calories

29

Fat

3.1 g

Carbs

23.2 g

Protein

2.2 g
Peppers, jalapeno, raw
Percent breakdown of 29 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 7.66% (0.9 g x 2.4 Kcal/g = 2.2 kcal)
Fat 10.68% (0.37 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 3.1 kcal)
Carbohydrate 80.02% (6.5 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 23.2 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 67 mcg
Carotene, beta 561  mcg
Choline 7.5 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 105  mcg
Folate, DFE 27  mcg 6.75 %
Folate, food 27  mcg 6.75 %
Folate, total 27  mcg 6.75 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 861 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 1.28  mg 6.4 %
Pantothenic acid 0.32 mg 3.15 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.07  mg 4.12 %
Thiamin 0.04 mg 2.67 %
Tocopherol, beta 0.17 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0.01 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0.05 mg
Vitamin A 1078  IU 21.56 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.42 mg 20.95 %
Vitamin C 118.6 mg 197.67 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 3.58 mg 11.93 %
Vitamin K 18.5  mcg 23.12 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.91 g 1.82 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Peppers, jalapeno, raw click here

