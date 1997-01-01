medindia
Jackfruit - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

This jumbo sized fruit is the largest in the world.

Jackfruit is very sweet with a distinctive aroma.

Eating Jackfruit prevents macular degeneration of eyes and night blindness.

This energy rich fruit lowers blood pressure, also loaded with micro minerals like copper which helps thyroid metabolism.

Jackfruit, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 95Calories from Fat 5
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 2mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 23g 8  %
   Dietary Fiber 1.5g 6 %
   Sugar 19g
Protein 2g 3 %
Vitamin A 2%  Vitamin C 23%
Calcium 2%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

95

Fat

5.4 g

Carbs

83.7 g

Protein

5.8 g
Jackfruit, raw
Percent breakdown of 95 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 6.08% (1.7 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 5.8 kcal)
Fat 5.64% (0.64 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 5.4 kcal)
Carbohydrate 88.11% (23.25 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 83.7 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 6 mcg
Carotene, beta 61  mcg
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta 5  mcg
Folate, DFE 24  mcg 6 %
Folate, food 24  mcg 6 %
Folate, total 24  mcg 6 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 157 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.92  mg 4.6 %
Pantothenic acid 0.24 mg 2.35 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.06  mg 3.24 %
Thiamin 0.1 mg 7 %
Tocopherol, beta 0.03 mg
Tocopherol, delta 0 mg
Tocopherol, gamma 0 mg
Vitamin A 110  IU 2.2 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.33 mg 16.45 %
Vitamin C 13.7 mg 22.83 %
Vitamin D ~
Vitamin E 0.34 mg 1.13 %
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.72 g 3.44 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.03 g
Isoleucine 0.07 g
Leucine 0.1 g
Lysine 0.07 g
Methionine 0.03 g
Phenylalanine 0.05 g
Threonine 0.09 g
Tryptophan 0.03 g
Valine 0.09 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.14 g
Alanine 0.09 g
Aspartic acid 0.17 g
Cystine 0.02 g
Glutamic acid 0.19 g
Glycine 0.09 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.02 g
Serine 0.1 g
Tyrosine 0.1 g
Methionine 0.03 g
Phenylalanine 0.05 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Jackfruit, raw click here

