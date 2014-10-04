A lip gloss is a cosmetic product used for moisturizing the lips and making it look glossy. Lip gloss can be worn on its own or on top of a lip stick. Lip gloss suits for all types of outings and occasions including party, office and college. Today, lip gloss has become one of the most popular products among young girls and women all over the world.
Interesting Facts about Lip Gloss
• Lip gloss was invented by Max Factor in 1930 to make the lips look shiny or glossy for films. He launched the first lip gloss called X-Rated in 1932.
• Lip Smacker was the first flavored lip gloss introduced by Bonne Bell in 1973.
• Lip gloss containing sunscreen was first advertised by actress Lillian Gish.
• Lip gloss gives a wonderful appearance to the lips. It adds shimmer and shine to the lips for long hours.
• The wax and petroleum in lip gloss acts as a waterproof barrier that prevents the evaporation of internal skin moisture especially on cold, dry and windy days, and helps to keep the lips soft and moist.
• Nude Lip glosses can be applied over lipstick of any shade to give the effect of tinted lip gloss.
• Everyone is fond of applying lip gloss, but some people may be allergic to it due to the ingredients added in the lip gloss, which make the lip feel more irritated, cracked with scaly pink patches around your mouth. In such cases consult a dermatologist.
• Contaminants such as bacteria and viruses can grow in old Lip gloss that has lasted for two to three years. So avoid using old or expired lip gloss.
Tip to Select a Lip Gloss
Here are some tips to select a lip gloss that will suit your lips:
• Choose a lip gloss from a good brand so that the lip gloss can last longer.
• The lip gloss color should match your skin complexion so that it will look good on you when you put it on your lips.
• Also choose a lip gloss based on your lip color to add more volume to your lips and make them look fuller.
• Apply a lip gloss that will make your lips feel comfortable.
• Choose the right lip gloss for the right occasion.
Homemade Lip Gloss Recipe:
Cranberry Lip Gloss
Ingredients:
• Cranberries
• Honey
• Almond oil
Method:
• In a bowl, place 12-14 cranberries, add few drops of honey and almond oil to it.
• Place the bowl in the microwave for 4 to 5 minutes.
• Then crush the cranberries and strain the mixture.
• Pour the Lip Gloss mixture in an airtight container.