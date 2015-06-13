How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally

Massage Your ScalpScalp massage is one of the best ways to enrich your hair. Massaging onto the roots provides the hair complete nutrition. It strengthens the hair roots by opening the pores and increasing the flow of oxygen to the scalp and skin. It also increases the blood flow through the capillaries that make hair healthy. Massaging could be done by adding various ingredients to your regular oil.
Some easy homemade natural remedies are:
- Olive oil: A little warm olive oil massage to your hair provides fullness and strength to hair. Massage olive oil for 20-30 minutes and then rinse your hair or keep it overnight and rinse off next morning to get soft and beautiful hair. It contains fatty acids that are good for healthy hair and skin, a regular massage is highly recommended.
- Aloe Vera: This protein and vitamin E containing plant is a sure attempt to thickening hair. Massage raw aloe gel into your scalp, keep it for an hour and then rinse it with lukewarm water to get incredibly nourished hair. It can also be mixed with egg to apply as a hair mask.
- Fenugreek seeds: Soak 2-3 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in water for about 8-10 hours, grind it into a fine paste and then mix it with coconut oil to massage your hair. Regular massage with fenugreek seeds nourishes dry scalp and prevents hair fall. You can also apply it as a paste before rinsing off with lukewarm water. It increases hair growth and also helps in reducing dandruff.
- Castor oil: Just like olive oil, castor oil too is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids that provide nourishment to hair. It is highly viscous in nature so mix it with coconut oil equally and massage the scalp for some time. Cover your head with a towel soaked in warm water that makes hair softer and smoother. This remedy if followed once a week will definitely thicken your hair and they will be more lustrous and soft. It could greatly help men facing balding issues.
- Coconut oil: Coconut oil is one of the widely used oils for hair massage. Being rich in proteins it helps reduce damage to hair and makes them healthy. A massage with a small amount of warm coconut oil or combined with any other ingredient in the night will make hair more bouncy and thicker looking. A massage with coconut oil regularly before you wash hair will eventually increase both quality and quantity of your hair.
- Essential oils: Daily bedtime massage with essential oils such as lavender, rosemary, jasmine or any other oil helps relieve stress and anxiety and also provides hair nourishment. Stress could be a reason for hair loss and thinning in which essential oils could do wonders.
Use Homemade Hair MasksTo give your hair extra nourishment, apply a natural hair mask on them. Eggs, mashed bananas and avocados make great masks that are rich in proteins and vitamins, which make hair thick and lessen hair fall. Some easy to use hair masks are:
- Eggs: You can rely on eggs when it comes to fulfilling protein demands of your hair. Eggs are high in protein and lipid content that helps in hair growth and gives them strength. It not only thickens hair but make them shiny, bouncy and beautiful.
Take two eggs and beat them well. Apply them on dry hair and leave for about half an hour, wash with water using a mild shampoo. Or you can even add any oil such as olive oil or Aloe Vera to two beaten eggs and apply it as a hair mask to give your hair a combination of benefits. This should be done 3-4 times a week to result in thick, beautiful hair.
- Avocado: It is a tropical fruit that is rich in vitamins such as A, B and E. They are great moisturizers for hair and skin and can help in improving the quality of dry, damaged hair. Avocado enriches hair and scalp from within making them thicker and gorgeous looking.
Apply a mask of mashed avocado along with mashed banana on your hair and massage it a little. Let it set for 30 minutes and then rinse it using mild shampoo. Apply a herbal conditioner thereafter. Try this once or twice a week and you will get noticeable results for sure.
Avocado can also be used with olive oil or coconut oil or beaten eggs as a hair mask for thicker, fuller hair.
- Orange pulp and orange juice: Oranges are good source of vitamins that can work really well to thicken your hair. Peel off an orange and blend it to get the pulp. Apply this pulp all over your hair and into the roots and leave for 20-25 minutes. Wash it off with just water to get awesome looking hair with great fruity fragrance. This remedy will make your hair thicker in months if practiced regularly.
Practice These Good ‘Hair Habits’Certain daily habits for good hair hygiene and maintenance could prove a great help to make your hair thick and better. Here are few hair care tips that you should keep in mind:
- Do not wash your hair daily: Daily washing makes hair fragile and damage prone that can result in breakage and thinning of hair.
- Use herbal and mild shampoos and conditioners: Organic and herbal products suiting your hair type are good for hair. They could also help in regaining strength to your hair, making them thick.
- Avoid heating equipments: Using hair straightners and curlers too often can cause damage to your hair and could result in hair fall.
- Protect hair from dirt and pollutants: Whenever you go out into the scorching heat or a busy street, always cover your head with a scarf.
- Keep it clean: Hair hygiene must be followed in order to keep hair healthy. If hair is not clean, problems like dandruff and hair fall will occur.