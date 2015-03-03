How Good Are Instant Glow Packs

What are Instant Glow Packs?Instant glow packs are face packs that cleanse and condition your skin and this gives your skin an immediate glow. Store-bought instant glow packs generally contain a variety of chemicals which could irritate your skin with prolonged usage. However, you can make your own skin pack at home which would be a better option as the natural ingredients would nourish your skin and provide lasting results.
Choosing the Right Face PackIt is important to use a face pack that suits your skin type – if you have dry skin and you use a face pack meant for oily skin it will only make your skin even drier. Similarly, if you have oily skin and you use a pack that is meant for dry skin, it will leave your skin oily. Remember, the best face pack for instant glowing skin is not the one that your friend recommended but rather the one that best suits your skin! Here are a few suggestions on how to get glowing skin instantly with just a few simple ingredients.
Before you use a face pack, you would need to cleanse your skin thoroughly as this will get rid of the uppermost layer of dead skin cells. Cleansing your skin will also increase the absorption of the face pack which will increase its benefits. Make a simple but effective cleanser with just oats, lemon juice and honey. First grind about half a handful of oats until it becomes a coarse and grainy flour. Add a teaspoon of honey to the oatmeal flour and then add enough lemon juice to make a thick paste. Finally, add water to the paste until its consistency is similar to yogurt. Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for two minutes before massaging it gently into your skin. Do not apply too much pressure as facial skin is very delicate and excessive pressure will result in tenderness and acne breakouts. Rinse your face with warm water and then dab it dry with a towel.
You are now ready to move on to your instant glow face pack so here are a few homemade tips for glowing skin: