medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Beauty Tips
  3. how good are instant glow packs

How Good Are Instant Glow Packs

Written by Shaun DMello | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 03, 2015
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

What are Instant Glow Packs?

Instant glow packs are face packs that cleanse and condition your skin and this gives your skin an immediate glow. Store-bought instant glow packs generally contain a variety of chemicals which could irritate your skin with prolonged usage. However, you can make your own skin pack at home which would be a better option as the natural ingredients would nourish your skin and provide lasting results.

Choosing the Right Face Pack

It is important to use a face pack that suits your skin type – if you have dry skin and you use a face pack meant for oily skin it will only make your skin even drier. Similarly, if you have oily skin and you use a pack that is meant for dry skin, it will leave your skin oily. Remember, the best face pack for instant glowing skin is not the one that your friend recommended but rather the one that best suits your skin! Here are a few suggestions on how to get glowing skin instantly with just a few simple ingredients.

Before you use a face pack, you would need to cleanse your skin thoroughly as this will get rid of the uppermost layer of dead skin cells. Cleansing your skin will also increase the absorption of the face pack which will increase its benefits. Make a simple but effective cleanser with just oats, lemon juice and honey. First grind about half a handful of oats until it becomes a coarse and grainy flour. Add a teaspoon of honey to the oatmeal flour and then add enough lemon juice to make a thick paste. Finally, add water to the paste until its consistency is similar to yogurt. Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for two minutes before massaging it gently into your skin. Do not apply too much pressure as facial skin is very delicate and excessive pressure will result in tenderness and acne breakouts. Rinse your face with warm water and then dab it dry with a towel.

Choose Right Face Pack

You are now ready to move on to your instant glow face pack so here are a few homemade tips for glowing skin:

Instant Glow Pack for Oily Skin

To make a homemade face pack for oily skin, you will need Fuller’s Earth or Kaolin clay, a sour lime and a few pieces of orange. Extract the juice from the sour lime and the orange so that you have about a tablespoon of each juice. Pour these juices into a small bowl and then add the Fuller’s Earth or Kaolin clay to it. Mix it thoroughly until it is a smooth paste and apply it to your face. Allow the pack to dry before rinsing it off with warm water. Lemon juice and orange juice are both acidic by nature and they will break down excessive natural oils on your face. Fuller’s Earth and Kaolin are very absorbent types of clay and they will draw out and absorb the oil from within the pores of your skin giving you a fresh glowing complexion.

Instant Glow Pack for Dry skin

To make this face pack, you will need a few almonds, a banana and a tomato. Blend one quarter of the banana with half a tomato (remove the juice and seeds first) and 5 to 6 almonds. Tomato juice is a mild acid and will help to exfoliate the uppermost layer of dead skin cells. Almonds contain oils and vitamins that moisturize the skin while bananas provide the skin with all the nourishment it requires. Leave this face pack on your skin until it dries and then rinse it off with cold water for smooth and supple skin.

Instant Glow Pack for Dry Skin

Instant Glow Pack for Scarred and Sensitive skin

To make this face pack, you will need an orange peel, yogurt, papaya, and gram flour. Blend a large piece of orange peel along with a small piece of papaya and a teaspoon of yogurt. Mix in the gram flour to form a slightly thick paste and then apply this to your face. The orange peel contains beta-carotene and volatile fats that will help to nourish your skin while yogurt is mildly acidic by nature which helps to breakdown dead skin cells. Papaya contains the enzyme papain which breaks down scarred skin tissue. This rejuvenation pack will nourish your skin and give you an instant glow.

Related Links

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Face

How to Get Fair Skin Naturally
How to Get Fair Skin Naturally
The Secret to Looking Your Best on Your Big Day - Bridal Beauty Packages in Vogue
The Secret to Looking Your Best on Your Big Day - Bridal Beauty Packages in Vogue
Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful
Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful
Soft, Pink Lips Naturally
Soft, Pink Lips Naturally
Exfoliate - Especially During Monsoons
Exfoliate - Especially During Monsoons
Rose Water - The Benefits
Rose Water - The Benefits
Tips For Glowing Skin
Tips For Glowing Skin
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Mineral Makeup - The New Beauty Trend
Mineral Makeup - The New Beauty Trend
Interesting Facts about Lip Gloss
Interesting Facts about Lip Gloss
Wrinkles
Wrinkles
Men Shaving and Skin Care
Men Shaving and Skin Care

Hair

Simple Tips to get Perfectly Straight Hair
Simple Tips to get Perfectly Straight Hair
Top Tips for Healthy Hair
Top Tips for Healthy Hair
Lice
Lice
Care for Colored Hair
Care for Colored Hair
Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum
Hair Care Post Pregnancy
Hair Care Post Pregnancy

Eyes

Deep Sunken Eyes
Deep Sunken Eyes
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Dark Circles
Dark Circles
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Thicken Scanty Eyebrows
Eyelash Extensions
Eyelash Extensions

Arms and Legs

Steps to Take Care of Your Feet
Steps to Take Care of Your Feet
Home Manicure Tips
Home Manicure Tips
Stop Biting Nails
Stop Biting Nails
Dark Elbows&Knees
Dark Elbows&Knees
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home
Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.