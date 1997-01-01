medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary
  3. horse radish - home remedies and beauty tips glossary

Horse Radish - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Horse radish is a cousin of mustard and equally sharp.

Horse radish clears sinuses and improves facial circulation.

Horse radish is known to clear chronic urinary infections.

Good for viral infections and boosts immunity.

Horseradish, prepared - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 48Calories from Fat 6
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 420mg 18 %
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4  %
   Dietary Fiber 3.3g 13 %
   Sugar 8g
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 0%  Vitamin C 42%
Calcium 6%  Iron 2%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

48

Fat

5.8 g

Carbs

38.8 g

Protein

3.3 g
Horseradish, prepared
Percent breakdown of 48 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 6.83% (1.2 g x 2.8 Kcal/g = 3.3 kcal)
Fat 12.03% (0.69 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 5.8 kcal)
Carbohydrate 80.91% (11.29 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 38.84 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 1  mcg
Choline 6.5 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 57  mcg 14.25 %
Folate, food 57  mcg 14.25 %
Folate, total 57  mcg 14.25 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 10 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin 0.39  mg 1.93 %
Pantothenic acid 0.09 mg 0.93 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.02  mg 1.41 %
Thiamin 0.01 mg 0.53 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 2  IU 0.04 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.07 mg 3.65 %
Vitamin C 24.9 mg 41.5 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.01 mg 0.03 %
Vitamin K 1.3  mcg 1.62 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 1.18 g 2.36 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Horseradish, prepared click here

Related Links

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

Face

How Good Are Instant Glow Packs
How Good Are Instant Glow Packs
Beauty Makeovers
Beauty Makeovers
Open pores
Open pores
Tips to Prevent Aging and Make your Skin Glow
Tips to Prevent Aging and Make your Skin Glow
Natural Beauty Tips for Men
Natural Beauty Tips for Men
Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day
Skincare Tips to Look Gorgeous on Valentine`s Day

Hair

Glossy and Silky Hair
Glossy and Silky Hair
Split ends
Split ends
Loss of Hair
Loss of Hair
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum
Hair Care Post Pregnancy
Hair Care Post Pregnancy

Eyes

Eye Puffiness
Eye Puffiness
Sparkling Eyes
Sparkling Eyes
Deep Sunken Eyes
Deep Sunken Eyes
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
How to Get Long, Thick, Curly Lashes?
Dark Circles
Dark Circles

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Arms and Legs

Dark Elbows&Knees
Dark Elbows&Knees
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Prickly Heat
Prickly Heat
Home Manicure Tips
Home Manicure Tips
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Smoothen Those Rough Palms
Smoothen Those Rough Palms

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.