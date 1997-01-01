medindia
Guava - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

This common seasonal fruit is superb in taste and good for health.

Guavas eaten during a diet regimen are helpful as the fiber gives a feeling of fullness.

Ripe guava pulp applied on the face has anti-aging properties.

Guavas boost the antioxidant intake due to lycopene present.

Guavas, common, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 68Calories from Fat 8
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 1 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 2mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5  %
   Dietary Fiber 5.4g 22 %
   Sugar 9g
Protein 3g 5 %
Vitamin A 12%  Vitamin C 380%
Calcium 2%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

68

Fat

8 g

Carbs

51.6 g

Protein

8.6 g
Guavas, common, raw
Percent breakdown of 68 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 12.6% (2.6 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 8.6 kcal)
Fat 11.69% (0.95 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 8 kcal)
Carbohydrate 75.81% (14.32 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 51.55 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 0 mcg
Carotene, beta 374  mcg
Choline 7.6 mg
Cryptoxanthin, beta 0  mcg
Folate, DFE 49  mcg 12.25 %
Folate, food 49  mcg 12.25 %
Folate, total 49  mcg 12.25 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin 0 mcg
Lycopene 5204  mcg
Niacin 1.08  mg 5.42 %
Pantothenic acid 0.45 mg 4.51 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.04  mg 2.35 %
Thiamin 0.07 mg 4.47 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 624  IU 12.48 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.11 mg 5.5 %
Vitamin C 228.3 mg 380.5 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E 0.73 mg 2.43 %
Vitamin K 2.6  mcg 3.25 %

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 2.55 g 5.1 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine 0.02 g
Isoleucine 0.09 g
Leucine 0.17 g
Lysine 0.07 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.01 g
Threonine 0.1 g
Tryptophan 0.02 g
Valine 0.09 g
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine 0.06 g
Alanine 0.13 g
Aspartic acid 0.16 g
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid 0.33 g
Glycine 0.13 g
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline 0.08 g
Serine 0.08 g
Tyrosine 0.03 g
Methionine 0.02 g
Phenylalanine 0.01 g
To read more about the nutritional facts for Guavas, common, raw click here

