Grapes - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

In ancient times grapes and wine were conceived as food for the royalty.

Drinking pure purple grape juice first thing in the morning can reduce migraine attacks.

Enjoy a cup of grapes for relief from constipation.

Juice of grapes reduces breast cancer tumors.

Grapes, muscadine, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 57Calories from Fat 4
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 1 %
   Saturated Fat ~
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol ~
Sodium 1mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5  %
   Dietary Fiber 3.9g 16 %
   Sugar ~
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 1%  Vitamin C 0%
Calcium 4%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

57

Fat

3.9 g

Carbs

50.1 g

Protein

2.7 g
Grapes, muscadine, raw
Percent breakdown of 57 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 4.77% (0.8 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 2.7 kcal)
Fat 6.9% (0.47 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 3.9 kcal)
Carbohydrate 87.98% (13.93 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 50.15 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha 1 mcg
Carotene, beta 39  mcg
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta 1  mcg
Folate, DFE ~
Folate, food 2  mcg 0.5 %
Folate, total 2  mcg 0.5 %
Folic acid ~
Lutein + zeaxanthin 64 mcg
Lycopene 0  mcg
Niacin ~
Pantothenic acid ~
Retinol ~
Riboflavin ~
Thiamin ~
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 67  IU 1.34 %
Vitamin B12 ~
Vitamin B6 ~
Vitamin C ~
Vitamin D ~
Vitamin E ~
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.81 g 1.62 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Grapes, muscadine, raw click here

