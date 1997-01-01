Grapefruit - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

6 ounces of grapefruit juice – 3 times a day – helps in clearing tobacco toxins.
The high vitamin C content is good for common colds.
Grapefruit juice can break down cellulite when used to massage the body.
|
Download Printable Label
|
|
|
Vitamins
|
Protein and Amino Acids
Related Links
Post a Comment
Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary
Face
Hair
Eyes
Medindia Newsletters
Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Arms and Legs