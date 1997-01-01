medindia
Grapefruit - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

This sharp and tangy fruit is popular for burning calories.

6 ounces of grapefruit juice – 3 times a day – helps in clearing tobacco toxins.

The high vitamin C content is good for common colds.

Grapefruit juice can break down cellulite when used to massage the body.

Grapefruit juice, pink, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 39Calories from Fat 1
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 0g 0 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 1mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3  %
   Dietary Fiber ~
   Sugar ~
Protein 0g 1 %
Vitamin A 9%  Vitamin C 63%
Calcium 1%  Iron 1%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Nutrition summary

Calories

39

Fat

0.8 g

Carbs

36.1 g

Protein

1.7 g
Grapefruit juice, pink, raw
Percent breakdown of 39 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 4.31% (0.5 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 1.7 kcal)
Fat 2.15% (0.1 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 0.8 kcal)
Carbohydrate 92.47% (9.2 g x 3.9 Kcal/g = 36.06 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha ~
Carotene, beta ~
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta ~
Folate, DFE 10  mcg 2.5 %
Folate, food 10  mcg 2.5 %
Folate, total 10  mcg 2.5 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin ~
Lycopene ~
Niacin 0.2  mg 1 %
Pantothenic acid 0.19 mg 1.89 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.02  mg 1.18 %
Thiamin 0.04 mg 2.67 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 440  IU 8.8 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.04 mg 2.2 %
Vitamin C 38 mg 63.33 %
Vitamin D 0 IU 0 %
Vitamin E ~
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.5 g 1 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Grapefruit juice, pink, raw click here

