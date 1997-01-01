medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary
  3. goose berry - home remedies and beauty tips glossary

Goose Berry - Home Remedies and Beauty Tips Glossary

Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Indian gooseberry is called Amla also.

Gooseberry marmalade is given first thing in the morning to small children.

Gooseberry juice applied to the scalp stimulates hair growth and clears dandruff.

Gooseberry juice taken first thing in the morning strengthens the liver.

Gooseberries, raw - Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size 100 grams
Amount Per Serving
Calories 44Calories from Fat 5
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1g 1 %
   Saturated Fat 0g 0 %
   Trans Fat ~
Cholesterol 0mg 0  %
Sodium 1mg 0 %
Total Carbohydrate 10g 3  %
   Dietary Fiber 4.3g 17 %
   Sugar ~
Protein 1g 2 %
Vitamin A 6%  Vitamin C 46%
Calcium 2%  Iron 2%
*Percent Daily Values (%DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie reference diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower based on your individual needs.
Medindia.net

Download Printable Label

Nutrition summary

Calories

44

Fat

4.9 g

Carbs

36.6 g

Protein

3 g
Gooseberries, raw
Percent breakdown of 44 total Calories (kcal)
Protein 6.72% (0.9 g x 3.4 Kcal/g = 3 kcal)
Fat 11.03% (0.58 g x 8.37 Kcal/g = 4.9 kcal)
Carbohydrate 83.29% (10.18 g x 3.6 Kcal/g = 36.65 kcal)

Vitamins

Nutrient Amount %DV
Betaine ~
Carotene, alpha ~
Carotene, beta ~
Choline ~
Cryptoxanthin, beta ~
Folate, DFE 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folate, food 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folate, total 6  mcg 1.5 %
Folic acid 0  mcg
Lutein + zeaxanthin ~
Lycopene ~
Niacin 0.3  mg 1.5 %
Pantothenic acid 0.29 mg 2.86 %
Retinol 0  mcg
Riboflavin 0.03  mg 1.76 %
Thiamin 0.04 mg 2.67 %
Tocopherol, beta ~
Tocopherol, delta ~
Tocopherol, gamma ~
Vitamin A 290  IU 5.8 %
Vitamin B12 0 mcg 0 %
Vitamin B6 0.08 mg 4 %
Vitamin C 27.7 mg 46.17 %
Vitamin D ~
Vitamin E 0.37 mg 1.23 %
Vitamin K ~

Protein and Amino Acids

Nutrient Amount %DV
Protein 0.88 g 1.76 %
Essential Aminos
Histidine ~
Isoleucine ~
Leucine ~
Lysine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
Threonine ~
Tryptophan ~
Valine ~
Non-essential Aminos
Arginine ~
Alanine ~
Aspartic acid ~
Cystine ~
Glutamic acid ~
Glycine ~
Hydroxyproline ~
Proline ~
Serine ~
Tyrosine ~
Methionine ~
Phenylalanine ~
To read more about the nutritional facts for Gooseberries, raw click here

Related Links

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

Face

Winter Beauty Tips
Winter Beauty Tips
Top 7 Uses of Turmeric for Healthy and Glowing Skin
Top 7 Uses of Turmeric for Healthy and Glowing Skin
Top 10 Homemade Fruit Packs for Glowing Skin
Top 10 Homemade Fruit Packs for Glowing Skin
Natural Ways to Remove Blackheads on Face and Nose
Natural Ways to Remove Blackheads on Face and Nose
Pimples and Acne
Pimples and Acne
Tips for Grooms to Look as Beautiful as Their Brides
Tips for Grooms to Look as Beautiful as Their Brides

Hair

Hair Highlights
Hair Highlights
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Chewing Gum
Chewing Gum
Glossy and Silky Hair
Glossy and Silky Hair
How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally
How to Get Thicker Hair Naturally
Hair Conditioners
Hair Conditioners

Eyes

Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Eye Puffiness
Eye Puffiness
Sparkling Eyes
Sparkling Eyes
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Dark Circles
Dark Circles
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Arms and Legs

Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Impressive and Colorful Nail Art
Body Lotions
Body Lotions
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Warts
Warts
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Rough palms
Rough palms

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.