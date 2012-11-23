Four Steps To Make Sugar Scrub at Home

half a cup of coarse sugar



half a cup of fine white sugar



4 tbsp of oil-olive oil, vegetable oil, baby oil or aloe vera oil



half tablespoon of essential oils such as rose oil, lavender oil, sandalwood oil or vanilla oil.

Exfoliation is one of the most important steps to keep our skin, healthy and beautiful. We tend to depend on spas and massage centers to fulfill our beauty needs and that could mean a huge hole in our pocket.Most of us are unaware that the basic composition of all the expensive beauty products lies in the Nature. So is the case with scrubs for exfoliation. Just like any expensive body scrub gels and mud packs, home made sugar scrub too can do a brilliant job in cleansing, exfoliating and moisturizing the skin.A sugar scrub improves the skin appearance and texture by exfoliating it and moisturizing it. Sugar produces several compounds such as glycolic acid, which is an alpha hydroxy acid that works hard to loosen dirt and dead skin cells and easily removes them from the skin. Unlike other scrubs, they don’t contain any harsh granules that might scratch the skin and cause irritation. They are very effective in unclogging skin pores and can even safely slough off dead skin from eczema. Sugar granules are coarse and bigger in size which help in effective skin exfoliation.Because body scrubs are so useful and unique, they always come expensive. But it is not necessary that you should buy them from exclusive brands and shops. In four easy steps, you can make sugar scrubs at home.You will need:Take a clean and sterile plastic container. Put the coarse and fine sugar in the container and mix them well until they are completely and well blended.Slowly add oil to the sugar mixture and blend it with a spoon. Add enough oil according to your preference and mix them properly.Add your favourite essential oils and mix them properly. This will leave a pleasant aroma behind when you use the sugar scrub. It helps in relaxing the mind and senses.Store in a clean and pretty plastic jar. Your sugar scrub is now ready to use.Home made sugar scrubs don’t come with any side-effect, allergy or any other risks. Rub a small amount of sugar scrub gently on your body and wash off with cold water. Viola! Enjoy soft, clean and glowing skin all day long.